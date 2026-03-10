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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

Tuesday Book Talk at Flagler Beach Public Library, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., at the library, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. Free. Tuesday Book Talk is an hour-long gathering inviting readers to discuss a variety of books. Rather than choosing a single book club title each month, the Book Talk is designed to let readers share information about books they find interesting. It’s a great way to be introduced to different subjects, titles and authors. For more information check out the Guidelines on the Library page at cityofflaglerbeach.com or call the Library at (386) 517-2030. Please come prepared with information about the book you’d like to introduce, starting with title, author and year of publication. You might highlight a few select quotes or read an excerpt for the group and describe why the subject/characters/ideas/style were so interesting to you. Share the things that made you want to talk about the book in the first place and the essence of what made it memorable to you.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Storytime: Thomas Mann wrote “Little Lizzy,” one of his short stories, in 1897, before all his major works, including The Magic Mountain (1924). It is a study in humiliation, or assassination by humiliation. the progressive humiliation of a man. “There are marriages which the imagination, even the most practised literary one, cannot conceive,” the story starts. “You must just accept them, as you do in the theatre when you see the ancient and doddering married to the beautiful and gay, as the given premisses on which the farce is mechanically built up.” Jacoby is a rich lawyer. He is also grotesquely looking in his colossal flabbiness. “His legs, in their columnar clumsiness and the slate-grey trousers he always wore, reminded one of an elephant’s. His fat-upholstered back was that of a bear,” and so on. He is married to the wily Amra whose “slow, voluptuous indolent presence suggested the harem.” Little by little, she undoes her husband with purposeful cruelties, and Mann builds those up with sadistic relish. Christian Jacoby is in love with his wife. They don’t sleep together. But she sometimes deigns to allow him to visit her lush bedroom, as long as he stays on his knees to the side. He visits her one evening and begs her to be true to him. “Amra would feel moved; she would stroke her husband’s bristles and say over and over, in the soothing, contemptuous singsong one uses to a dog who comes to lick one’s feet: ‘Yes, yes, good doggy, good doggy!’ (One of Jacques Brel’s greatest songs, “Ne me quitte pas,” or “Don’t leave me,” has that stanza as if borrowed from that scene: Do not leave me

I won’t cry anymore

I won’t talk anymore

I’ll hide there

Looking at you

Dancing and smiling

Listening to you

Singing then laughing

Let me become

The shadow of your shadow

The shadow of your hand

The shadow of your dog Of course Amra is cheating on Christian Jacoby with Alfred Lautner, a “gifted young musician” of 27, has been “for some years.” The whole town knows about it except Jacoby. One day Amra decides to have a party, “a beer party to celebrate the new beer.” (I like that line, that concept: should suggest it at Brown Dog.) Amra wants it to be big. She calls in a whole committee. They make plans. “Amra was sitting reclined among the cushions, gnawing as busily as a mouse at the pointed nail of her little finger. She had a very odd look on her face: a vacant, almost an irresponsible smile, which betrayed a sensuality both tormented and cruel.” One thing was missing, Amra decides: a big finish. “Christian,” she tells her husband in front of everyone, “suppose you come on at the end as a chanteuse, in a red satin baby frock, and do a dance.” Christian Jacoby’s jaw takes a voyage to the center of the earth and back. She adds to the insult: You must sing, too, Christian, a song which Herr Lautner will compose.” Her lover, Herr Lautner. He stammers a refusal and slinks out. But later that evening, again on all fours, he is back at the edge of his wife’s mattress: “I will not upset the whole affair. I will do it.” Amra crafts one more cruelty: she wants her lover to write it for piano four hands, so both she and her lover can play to her husband’s humiliation. She will also see to his costume herself. There is a subtext of racism in all this, as the organizers decide on having students dressed up as “Negroes,” and as the party is in full swing, “The band played a noisy overture, and the curtains parted to reveal a row of Negroes horrifying to behold in their barbaric costumes and their blood-red lips, gnashing their teeth and emitting savage yells.” I am hoping Herr Mann intended those lines to horrify his readers, too, though the following line is not reassuring: “Certainly the entertainment was the crowning success of Amra’s party.” Then came the surprise. Christian Jacoby in drag, singing “Little Lizzy”: The whole audience stiffened with amazement as that tragic and bedizened bulk shambled with a sort of bear-dance into view. It was Jacoby. A wide, shapeless garment of crimson satin, without folds, fell to his feet; it was cut out above to make a repulsive display of the fat neck, stippled with white powder. The sleeves consisted merely of a shoulder puff, but the flabby arms were covered by long lemon-coloured gloves; on the head perched a high blond wig with a swaying green feather. And under the wig was a face, a puffy, pasty, unhappy and desperately mirthful face, with cheeks that shook pathetically up and down and little red-rimmed eyes that strained in anguish towards the floor and saw nothing else at all. Mann describes what is intended–and described–as a sublime little surprise in the music as it crests on an F-major chord. It’s difficult to understand, to hear, but Jacoby freezes on that chord, stops dancing, stops singing, then, staring at the crowd in the silence, looking at his wife and her lover and back at the crowd in his ridiculous costume, he collapses. “For another moment the stillness reigned. Then there came shrieks, hubbub ensued, a few gentlemen took heart to spring upon the platform, among them a young doctor—and the curtains were drawn together.” There was a doctor in the hall. He checks Jacoby. He ends the story with two words: “All over.”

Now this:





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