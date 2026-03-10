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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.
The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]
The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.
The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.
The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.
Tuesday Book Talk at Flagler Beach Public Library, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., at the library, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. Free. Tuesday Book Talk is an hour-long gathering inviting readers to discuss a variety of books. Rather than choosing a single book club title each month, the Book Talk is designed to let readers share information about books they find interesting. It’s a great way to be introduced to different subjects, titles and authors. For more information check out the Guidelines on the Library page at cityofflaglerbeach.com or call the Library at (386) 517-2030. Please come prepared with information about the book you’d like to introduce, starting with title, author and year of publication. You might highlight a few select quotes or read an excerpt for the group and describe why the subject/characters/ideas/style were so interesting to you. Share the things that made you want to talk about the book in the first place and the essence of what made it memorable to you.
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.
The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
Storytime: Thomas Mann wrote “Little Lizzy,” one of his short stories, in 1897, before all his major works, including The Magic Mountain (1924). It is a study in humiliation, or assassination by humiliation. the progressive humiliation of a man. “There are marriages which the imagination, even the most practised literary one, cannot conceive,” the story starts. “You must just accept them, as you do in the theatre when you see the ancient and doddering married to the beautiful and gay, as the given premisses on which the farce is mechanically built up.” Jacoby is a rich lawyer. He is also grotesquely looking in his colossal flabbiness. “His legs, in their columnar clumsiness and the slate-grey trousers he always wore, reminded one of an elephant’s. His fat-upholstered back was that of a bear,” and so on. He is married to the wily Amra whose “slow, voluptuous indolent presence suggested the harem.” Little by little, she undoes her husband with purposeful cruelties, and Mann builds those up with sadistic relish. Christian Jacoby is in love with his wife. They don’t sleep together. But she sometimes deigns to allow him to visit her lush bedroom, as long as he stays on his knees to the side. He visits her one evening and begs her to be true to him. “Amra would feel moved; she would stroke her husband’s bristles and say over and over, in the soothing, contemptuous singsong one uses to a dog who comes to lick one’s feet: ‘Yes, yes, good doggy, good doggy!’ (One of Jacques Brel’s greatest songs, “Ne me quitte pas,” or “Don’t leave me,” has that stanza as if borrowed from that scene:
Do not leave me
I won’t cry anymore
I won’t talk anymore
I’ll hide there
Looking at you
Dancing and smiling
Listening to you
Singing then laughing
Let me become
The shadow of your shadow
The shadow of your hand
The shadow of your dog
Of course Amra is cheating on Christian Jacoby with Alfred Lautner, a “gifted young musician” of 27, has been “for some years.” The whole town knows about it except Jacoby. One day Amra decides to have a party, “a beer party to celebrate the new beer.” (I like that line, that concept: should suggest it at Brown Dog.) Amra wants it to be big. She calls in a whole committee. They make plans. “Amra was sitting reclined among the cushions, gnawing as busily as a mouse at the pointed nail of her little finger. She had a very odd look on her face: a vacant, almost an irresponsible smile, which betrayed a sensuality both tormented and cruel.” One thing was missing, Amra decides: a big finish. “Christian,” she tells her husband in front of everyone, “suppose you come on at the end as a chanteuse, in a red satin baby frock, and do a dance.” Christian Jacoby’s jaw takes a voyage to the center of the earth and back. She adds to the insult: You must sing, too, Christian, a song which Herr Lautner will compose.” Her lover, Herr Lautner. He stammers a refusal and slinks out. But later that evening, again on all fours, he is back at the edge of his wife’s mattress: “I will not upset the whole affair. I will do it.” Amra crafts one more cruelty: she wants her lover to write it for piano four hands, so both she and her lover can play to her husband’s humiliation. She will also see to his costume herself. There is a subtext of racism in all this, as the organizers decide on having students dressed up as “Negroes,” and as the party is in full swing, “The band played a noisy overture, and the curtains parted to reveal a row of Negroes horrifying to behold in their barbaric costumes and their blood-red lips, gnashing their teeth and emitting savage yells.” I am hoping Herr Mann intended those lines to horrify his readers, too, though the following line is not reassuring: “Certainly the entertainment was the crowning success of Amra’s party.” Then came the surprise. Christian Jacoby in drag, singing “Little Lizzy”:
The whole audience stiffened with amazement as that tragic and bedizened bulk shambled with a sort of bear-dance into view. It was Jacoby. A wide, shapeless garment of crimson satin, without folds, fell to his feet; it was cut out above to make a repulsive display of the fat neck, stippled with white powder. The sleeves consisted merely of a shoulder puff, but the flabby arms were covered by long lemon-coloured gloves; on the head perched a high blond wig with a swaying green feather. And under the wig was a face, a puffy, pasty, unhappy and desperately mirthful face, with cheeks that shook pathetically up and down and little red-rimmed eyes that strained in anguish towards the floor and saw nothing else at all.
Mann describes what is intended–and described–as a sublime little surprise in the music as it crests on an F-major chord. It’s difficult to understand, to hear, but Jacoby freezes on that chord, stops dancing, stops singing, then, staring at the crowd in the silence, looking at his wife and her lover and back at the crowd in his ridiculous costume, he collapses. “For another moment the stillness reigned. Then there came shrieks, hubbub ensued, a few gentlemen took heart to spring upon the platform, among them a young doctor—and the curtains were drawn together.” There was a doctor in the hall. He checks Jacoby. He ends the story with two words: “All over.”
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board Meeting
Flagler County Commission Evening Meeting
Nar-Anon Family Group
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club
‘The Battle of Shallowford,’ at Limelight Theatre
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
For the full calendar, go here.
And this behaviour of Amra’s was certainly not that of a moral woman. For to relieve my mind of the truth which I have so far withheld, she did already deceive her husband; she betrayed him for the embraces of a gentleman named Alfred Läutner, a gifted young musician, who at twenty-seven had made himself a small reputation with amusing little compositions. He was a slim young chap with a provocative face, a flowing blond mane, and a sunny smile in his eyes, of which he was quite aware. He belonged to the present-day race of small artists, who do not demand the utmost of themselves, whose first requirement is to be jolly and happy, who employ their pleasing little talents to heighten their personal charms. It pleases them to play in society the role of the naïve genius. Consciously childlike, entirely unmoral and unscrupulous, merry and self-satisfied as they are, and healthy enough to enjoy even their disorders, they are agreeable even in their vanity, so long as that has not been wounded. But woe to these wretched little poseurs when serious misfortune befalls them, with which there is no coquetting, and when they can no longer be pleasant in their own eyes. They will not know how to be wretched decently and in order, they do not know how to attack the problem of suffering. They will be destroyed. All that is a story in itself. But Herr Alfred Läutner wrote pretty things, mostly waltzes and mazurkas. They would have been rather too gay and popular to be considered music as I understand it, if each of them had not contained a passage of some originality, a modulation, a harmonic phrasing, some sort of bold effect that betrayed wit and invention, which was evidently the point of the whole and which made it interesting to genuine musicians. Often these two single measures would have a strange plaintive, melancholy tone which would come out abruptly in the midst of a piece of dance-music and as suddenly be gone.
–From Thomas Mann’s “Little Lizzy” (1897).
Comments
Dennis C Rathsam says
I believe, everyone who votes in America, must show a photo id. Lets keep the playing field simple. You need photo id to bank, to buy a car, to buy a home, to get on an airplane. Im also a big fan of paper ballots. The past elections, show fraude in some states. This is not exceptable & its time we as Americans put an end to cheating. If it takes ICE to insure free & proper elections so be it. It was our forefathers wishes, not the wishes of those who manipulate the voting system.
Mark Webb says
Dennis, I believe everyone when they register to vote is required to provide ID.
I also use vote by mail and the ballot is on paper.
I also pay my law required taxes online as most people do without showing anyone an ID.
Thoughts?
Skibum says
Absolutely correct, Mark. Once a voter’s identity is verified when they register, all they should need is their signature on the mail-in ballot or at the voting location to verify to election officials that the same person that registered to vote is the same person who cast the vote.
All of this other nonsense and lies about “voter fraud” being a thing that changes election results when the truth is that it is an infinitesimally small number that has NEVER changed the outcome of ANY election, is just distraction, false information and undue grievance from poor losers who want to prevent American citizens from their constitutional right to vote in order to unfairly help one political party. That is it.
Laurel says
You’re correct, but it’s a little more than that. Trump wants birth certificates or passports for citizenship proof, that when you think about it, doesn’t make sense. A person can be born here, and become a citizen elsewhere, but that hasn’t been thought out…of course.
My birth certificate states I was born here, but it shows my maiden name, not my current, married name. Women tend to vote Democratic, so he would make it very difficult for women to vote. We would have to stand in line with a small file cabinet to prove citizenship.
Trump is panicking to change the rules before the midterm. He knows he’s underwater, and doesn’t want to lose. He’ll come up with other promises and carrots to lure people his way. As we see here, some people will fall for it. Then afterwards…
Skibum says
Apples and oranges. Completely disreputable gobbldegoop from mush brains who believe the lying liar in the WH who has made a political career out of FALSE information, MISinformation and DISinformation about “voter fraud”. He only sees voter “fraud” when he legitimately loses an election, and everything is hunky dory when he wins.
How could anyone in their right mind believe the nonsensical accusation of a “fraudulent” election” that a republican candidate loses when on the same ballot there were a whole host of other republicans who won??? Well, the plain truth is that the 2020 presidential election was not “rigged”, was not “fraudulent”, was verified as accurate by not only several recounts but also by court case after court case where republican appointed judges found NO CREDIBLE evidence of election tampering! And still, the lying liar LIED and continues to LIE about that election only because he cannot bear the embarrassment and humiliation of having lost that presidential election to a democrat, knowing that more American voters wanted someone else other than him to be president.
Those who choose to follow and support the lying liar are NOT right in the head, and might as well walk to the edge of the earth and waver, wondering if they are about to fall off… for they have far too much MUSH between their ears to be out in public walking around without adult supervision.
Jim says
@Dennis C Rathsam says, you are full of it. What past elections in what states show what fraud? If you know what you are talking about, let’s see some facts (and provide your source if you can). In the 2020 election which DJT continues to claim was “stolen”, he sued over 60 times over voter fraud and went 0-60. DeSantis has created the “voter fraud” police. How many cases have they prosecuted successfully? (By the way, that’s your tax dollars being wasted – again).
You can spout voter fraud to your fellow believers but to those who live outside MAGAland, we still prefer facts over bluster. One of the comical things about your claim is this: If voter fraud occurs frequently and DJT was only beaten in 2020 by voter fraud, how did he ever get elected in 2024? That’s easy to answer – pay attention: If the Republican wins, it’s a free and fair election. If the Democrat wins, it was stolen.
You would get more attention if you just once in a while provided any facts to support your rants.
Ray W. says
Hello Jim.
The Heritage Foundation keeps a map of convictions by state of elections fraud cases. Between 1982 through late 2025, 93 Florida elections fraud cases resulted in convictions.
Since 2020, according to Heritage Foundation records,
One conviction in 2020.
Five in 2021.
18 in 2022.
14 in 2023.
Five in 2024.
One so far in 2025.
Early in 2022, the legislature created Florida’s Office of Elections Crimes and Security, i.e., the Florida elections police. In its near first two years of existence, according to its own data, the agency civilly or criminally handled 26 elections-related cases to successful completion.
As of January 31, 2026, per Florida Division of Elections count, there are 13,363,555 registered voters of all types.
Make of this what you will.
Yes, elections fraud exists. Yes, people affiliated with both of our two major political parties are willing to try to steal elections. The numbers of successful prosecutions indicate the issue is quite tiny yet real enough.
On the other hand, 67 dedicated county elections supervisors ably conduct many, many elections, with near perfect success. People die. People move away. People move here. People are convicted of felonies. People change names.
Elections officials do a good job with limited resources in an atmosphere of unwarranted distrust. The pestilential among us for partisan gain are willing to say otherwise.
Sherry says
Thank you Jim and Skibum!
Maga cult members still insist some kind of voter fraud is happening because Fox BS says so. . . even though there is ZERO evidence beyond a miniscule amount of cheating equaling essentially a hand full of votes. Hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars spent on recounts after recounts, along with multiple investigations and lawsuits= Accurate/Legal elections are happening!
A definition of “INSANITY” is repeating the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result!
Ray W. says
Carscoops reports that Finland-based Donut Lab released independent test results on its new solid-state EV battery, the first true solid-state battery fitted into a production vehicle that is offered for sale to the public. The test is simple. Measure the rate of loss of stored electricity charge over 240 hours.
The battery debuted at January’s 2026 Consumer Electronics Show. The promised power characteristics led many in the industry to wonder whether the energy storage devise was a supercapacitor, meaning electrostatic in operation as opposed to electrochemical.
Supercapacitors, extraordinarily quick to charge and discharge, also lose a charge relatively quickly compared to batteries.
The results of the test revealed a 2.3% loss of charge over 240 hours, comparatively less than that lost in standard lithium-ion batteries over the same time frame and significantly less than the loss rate for modern supercapacitors.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Step-by-step, significant advances in electrochemical energy devices proceed. Batteries are getting lighter, smaller and financially more competitive. They operate in greater temperature extremes, hold more power, charge and discharge more and more rapidly, are less fire-prone, and can more readily be recycled. And, they last longer and longer.
No one can deny these things. The answer in the fullness of time will an ICE automotive industry for the nostalgic among us. Two competing industries make the same product. One is aging and declining in value. The other is growing and improving in value.
Jim says
By the way, in other news….
Trump just lightened the sanctions on Russia. Why?
As background, Russia is the aggressor in the Ukraine war. Russia has committed so many war crimes, it’s very hard to keep count. Russia is providing targeting information to Iran. It’s thought that some of the targets hit by Iran could only have come from the Russian intelligence network. Russia will also profit from the Iran war(?) since oil prices are skyrocketing. That may delay or offset the current impact on the Russian economy and allow Putin to continue his “special military operation” (year 4). Trump recently said Zelenskyy is the main impediment to peace. Yet Ukraine is providing the USA it’s expertise in shooting down missiles and drones provided by Iran.
How MAGA can ever actually see and understand facts and continue to support this idiot is beyond me.
Oh, one more thing. I paid $3.80/gallon for Trump’s $2.00 gas today. Promises made/promises kept….!!!
Laurel says
Trump, Netanyahu, Putin, Epstein, and many, many others. Connect the dots, even though Bondi and politicians and billionaires are doing their best to prevent that.
Jim says
And one more thing…. (Apologies to Ray W., how you write so much so often is admirable; I’m getting carpal tunnel today….)
Dennis Rathsam, Jimbo XYZ, Bo Peep et al….
Tell us what Trump’s end game is in Iran. Great, we’ve bombed them into oblivion, destroyed and/or greatly damaged a lot of their military and terrorist assets, killed their leader(s).
Now what?
Trump said we’d only stop when Iran unconditionally surrendered.
Now he says we’ve nearly accomplished our goals and it will be ending soon. How can we stop if we didn’t get unconditional surrender?
And we now will face an Iran whose leadership hates us more than ever. It’s even possible the people will also feel that way as the reality of their lives post-obliteration are likely going to be worse than ever. There is little likelihood of “regime change”. The populace has few if any weapons. The regime is very well armed.
Shoot, it only took Iran about 6 months to go from having their nuclear capability “obliterated” to being a week away from having a working bomb. (That’s from the Trump administration “leadership” so it has to be true, right?)
So, to my point, what are we accomplishing in Iran? They’ll be weakened for a while but they’ll be back with a vengeance. And we’ll all pay for it. I can’t speak for anyone but myself but all this “winning” is not what it’s cooked up to be.
I’ll stop now. Just bought $2.00/gallon gas (Trump price) for $3.80/gallon. Even affordability is getting boring….
James says
“…Apologies to Ray W., how you write so much so often is admirable…”
What l’d like to know is how he managed to read those twelve newspapers while riding his bike.
I envision he had devised some kind of mechanical handlebar switch, which when pressed, actuated a lever mechanism which shot the customers paper from a preloaded magazine/basket that was actuated by a compressed gas cartridge.
Just-a-speculat’n.
Btw, I think I recall he mentioned he types… on a real computer keyboard that is. Unlike many of the rest of us.
Ed P says
Jim,
In the past week, the Iranian’ attacks on their sovereign neighbors has positioned Iran as a pariah. Their next steps with the Strait of Hormuz may place the final nail in their coffins, figuratively of course.
Over 5000 military and infrastructure targets have been hit, the Iranian Navy destroyed, the Iranian Air Force obliterated, and their ability to launch any offensive military action has been eliminated.
The top 50 religious zealot leaders have been killed.
Will the remaining regime continue upon the path as the world’s sponsor of terrorism? We don’t know. Will the people rise up? Hope so.
Realistically the whole world and the gulf region will be safer when the conflict ends. Your question is how long? No one knows.
But if the majority of Iranian trading partners apply their individual economic might, things could change. Once the nuclear threat is removed, maximum economic pressure is applied, then an unconditional surrender is possible.
The zealots won’t come out and declare surrender, it will occur organically.
Persistently abdicating one’s willingness to find anything positive or admit any Trump’s administration successes, in essence, suspending intellectual honesty is…
unfortunate.
Ray W. says
Newsweek is reporting that after Iranian strikes damaged as many as four Middle East-deployed THAAD radar-controlled anti-missile defense systems, a THAAD system is now being removed from South Korea, over the South Korean government’s objection, for redeployment in the Middle East.
Another report from about a week ago values each THAAD system at $1.1 billion.
Still other reporting has Russian satellite resources providing to Iran the targeting intelligence necessary to directly strike U.S. assets.
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
There are many types of fertilizers, natural and synthetic. Nitrogen fertilizers are one branch of fertilizer. Urea is called the “king” of nitrogen fertilizers because of its high nitrogen content, as high as 46% content. Natural gas is the “essential” feedstock for many of the different nitrogen fertilizers. The United States produces some 7-8% of the world’s supply of nitrogen fertilizers, mainly in fertilizer plants located in the southwest close to plentiful natural gas supplies, yet we are a net nitrogen fertilizer importer.
A week before the Iran strikes began, urea sold for $475 per ton. As of March 6, urea was selling for $683 per ton.
Per a Newsweek story, Iran and Qatar are major producers of nitrogen fertilizers. About a quarter of the world’s supply of nitrogen fertilizers travels through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, itself, produces between 10-12% of the world’s urea supply, Qatar, another 11%.
The reporter spoke with Josh Linville, StoneX commodities brokerage’s vice president of fertilizer:
“Between the Middle East, low European production rates, and the lack of Chinese exports until August, global supplies of urea are in trouble, … [b]ig trouble. … The only part of the equation that can be changed is demand, and the best way to do that is to push the price until it breaks.”
StoneX has already pushed down its 2026 projection of corn acreage planted from 95 million acres to 93 million.
According to the reporter, paralleling the impact of the war on nitrogen fertilizer prices is the sudden rise in diesel fuel prices. Farmers are having to absorb both cost increases at once. These are the immediate spillover effects of the blocking of the Strait.
A South Dakota farmer told the reporter that when he heard of the Iran bombings he immediately locked in his nitrogen fertilizer order for the year, but the cost was already up 22% over the year before. Now, the market is “frozen”, in the farmer’s term. No one now can buy any nitrogen fertilizer.
Thomas Boyd, president of the Black Farmer’s Association, said that the war is compounding damage already inflicted on farmers by the current administration. Tariffs cost American soybean farmers $54 billion in planting year 2025, yet the government is proposing $12 billion in aid. Farmers will have to absorb the difference. In 2025, the number of farm bankruptcies rose by 46% from the year before.
The reporter added that the Trump administration’s decision to quadruple beef imports from Argentina hurt American cattle ranchers, too.
Said Mr. Boyd:
“The American consumer may not see the price hike tomorrow. But they’re going to feel the pinch in the coming months. Corn, wheat, and soybeans touch just about every canned good in a supermarket.”
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I have no idea how some, many or most Iranian Muslims feel about the killing of their chief cleric during Ramadan. No doubt many Iranian-Americans applaud the killing. But in a country of 93 million Iranians, what exactly does Iranian-American sentiment mean? The Iranian constitutionalists are a regional body of dissent strongest in and around Tabriz, in the northwest mountains of Iran. I just don’t know how far down the Iranian streets the American winds blow. Are we really fostering an environment for uprising? If so, are we doing enough?
I haven’t forgotten the lurid tale of how Ahmed Chelabi wormed his way into the ranks of the neo-cons who were advising President GW Bush after 9/11. Chelabi convinced the nation-builders that he, missing from the Iraqi political scene for years, could upon return unite the Iraqi factions. In time, the neo-cons realized Chelabi for what he was, a despised Iraqi exile who headed an Iraqi faction, but it cost the American taxpayer millions in payments directly to Chelabi before the lesson was learned.
Sherry says
OK. . . It seems to me that the Maga Republicans are not thinking this through.
Are they really going to require the multi-millions of women who have changed their last names due to adoption/marriage/divorce to VOTE “In Person” and to bring with them:
1. Their birth certificate = Last Name # 1
2. Their adoption papers when their step father adopted them= Last Name # 2
2. Their marriage license= Last Name # 3
3. Their divorce decree when they changed their name to their mother’s maiden name= Last Name # 4
4. Their marriage license when they got married again= Last Name #5
and on, and on, and on. . . all to prove why their drivers license has a different last name than their birth certificate!
Fu@#$%g Idiots!
Skibum says
Sherry, I don’t think the maga extremists really care if women ever vote again, preferring that they obtain a man’s approval and permission to speak, to wear shoes, to drive, to spend “his” money, etc. To them, the female species is the 21st century equivalent of slaves, or more precisely, property… to be used, to be told what to say, what to cook, when to have sex.
No woman should be okay with that, yet far too many rely on outdated quotations from the bible saying a man is the head of the household and a woman’s place is to obey. Such religiosity isn’t normal, nor is it good for society!
If this nation ever is smart enough to elect a woman president, I guarantee you that she would see to it that Congress puts a stop to that nonsense once and for all.
Sherry says
Thank you Skibum. . . I couldn’t agree more!
Suppressing the rights of anyone who is not a US born “white male” is the foundational motivation behind much of the Maga alternative reality.
Maga knows there is NO voter fraud. They are just using that as an excuse to intimidate and suppress the votes of anyone who is not the “Right” (AKA Republican) voter. Meaning those who are poor and can’t afford a passport. Those who do not drive and don’t have a driver’s license or a convenient way to a polling place. Polling places are becoming less convenient in some areas. Those who are “Naturalized” legal citizens who may not have access to their “certified” birth certificate. People of color, in general.
Why is trump trying to stop mail in voting? Those a paper ballots from people who have gone through the complex registration process. Why is he trying to “nationalize” voting. . . so “he” can control it?
Whether the “name change” hoops I laid out are done during the voting registration process or during the actual voting process, it is unduly burdensome on women!
I personally would like to see the Presidential election process be much simpler by eliminating the electoral college completely.
Ed P says
Sherry,
No
At the voting sites, how would anyone know your or anyone’s last name on their birth certificate?
When registering to vote, you “state” your name, write your name.
Even getting the REAL ID star certified license is not as difficult as you posted.
Me?
I finally get it, you yam what you yam, that’s all you yam. You know what you know.
Skibum says
Well, Ed, at least Sherry knows what she knows. You, on the other hand, don’t even know what you don’t know! And that is a dangerous thing to be commenting on what you DON’T know.
If you want to really know what a woman experiences, ASK a woman! Don’t just assume you can speak for them and automatically know their lived experiences… because you don’t!
You may think simplistically that everything is easy and doable, despite all of the roadblocks, verification, and hurdles the maga GOP politicians keep trying to put into place, which has real consequences for many legitimate Americans. Women, minorities, those living in rural communities, American Indians who live on reservations, disabled Americans and others who have visible and unseen disabilities or developmental challenges, etc. All who should have the legal, constitutional right to vote except for the fact that republi-cons always seem to get in the way in a comprehensive effort to deny votes to people that republi-cons think will vote for democrats!
And that, my friend, is anti-American, plain and simple.
Ed P says
Hello Skibum,
Thank you for providing me the following opportunity.
First, the broader discussion is really about voter ID at the polls. 36 states already require that.
When registering to vote, some form of identification is required, it may not be a mandatory picture ID but some type is required. If registering occurs at the dmv it would be your license, maybe a social security number elsewhere and a swearing under penalty that you are a citizen. No one has voiced concern over that process, have they? Isn’t an ID an ID?
The voter ID discussion is of presenting a photo id at the polls is not to prove citizenship, marital status or anything other than you are the person you present as voting. Pretty simple. Not disenfranchising anyone. Hey, this is me!
I wasn’t speaking for Sherry. Reading her post she preceded to describe a ridiculous example of what a woman would never, ever, have to go through at her voting precinct.
Don’t need anyone’s option for that, just common sense.
Don’t you agree?
I’m in agreement that all American citizens should have the right to vote and I also believe that would be unchanged with a required photo ID.
EVERYONE should be more concerned about the anemic number of eligible voters who exercise their constitutional right to vote. That’s the real problem.
Laurel says
There are clearly people here who try to neutralize others who provide us with substance and factual information. It works on some, but not the majority.
Ed Danko, former Vice-Mayor PC says
Proof of US citizenship for voting needs to be a requirement in every single state. No vote by mail unless you are out of country and can prove it, or you are overseas military. A majority of Americans agree with this, even 70% Democrats agree with this. So why do the Democrat leadership oppose this?
Skibum says
Well aren’t you some quack! Apparently not intelligent enough to know that a whole lot of republican voters continue to always vote by mail. Yes, republicans! Even your maga daddy has voted by mail!
You’d do us a favor by just taking a long, long walk away from Palm Coast, trying to get to the end of the earth. We would happily wave you bye bye.
Ray W. says
The Guardian is reporting that Saudi Arabia has a 750-mile east-west pipeline network from its oil and natural gas wells in the east to a Red Sea port on its west coast. From other sources, the pipeline was constructed during the Reagan-era Iran-Iraq War, opening in the early 1980s, to avoid export issues arising from any blockage of the Strait of Hormuz. Over the decades, capacity of the crude oil pipeline was expanded to 5 million barrels of crude oil per day.
According to the story, Saudi Arabia is modifying the pipeline, presumably by more powerful pumps, to increase oil flow through the pipeline to 7 million barrels of crude per day. Two million barrels of that oil will go to two Saudi refineries. The rest can be offloaded into tankers for export.
No word on how the Houthis will respond to this move. The Houthis are Zaydi Shias, not Sunni, like many in Saudi Arabia. Iran is “twelver” Shia. I have a very old memory of a News-Journal editorial about the many “trigger-happy” Shias living in the Middle East.
I am unconvinced that trigger-happy Houthis will just leave oil tankers in the Red Sea alone, after years of them fighting the Sunni Saudis. Maybe they will, but will insurance companies cover the tankers on that chance?
Sherry says
Here’s what to know about the SAVE America Act:
What is the SAVE America Act?
The SAVE America Act would amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.
The legislation would require documentation that shows an individual was born in the U.S., including either:
An ID that complies with the REAL ID Act and indicates the holder is a citizen;A passport;A military ID card and military record of service that shows a person was born in the U.S.;A government-issued photo ID that shows the person’s place of birth was in the U.S.;Other forms of government-issued photo ID, if they’re accompanied by a birth certificate, comparable document or naturalization certificate.
The legislation would also require those who submit voter registration forms by mail to present proof of citizenship in person.
It directs states to establish a process for individuals who cannot provide proof of citizenship, including a signed attestation under penalty of perjury that the individual is a citizen and eligible to vote, alongside other evidence to demonstrate citizenship. A state or local official would then be required to sign an affidavit affirming that the person has sufficiently established U.S. citizenship.
The latest version of the bill would also implement a requirement that voters show photo ID to cast a ballot, a change from earlier iterations. Absentee ballots would need to be accompanied by a copy of a photo ID. If the ID does not indicate the person is a citizen, they would need proof of citizenship documents to vote, unless a state has submitted its voter registration list to DHS and has indicated that the voter has been verified as a citizen.
“This is a show-your-papers policy that would require something like a passport or a birth certificate to register to vote for the vast majority of people,” said Eliza Sweren-Becker, deputy director of the Brennan Center’s Voting Rights and Elections Program.
The Trump administration has demanded complete voter registration lists from nearly every state and the District of Columbia. The lists include sensitive information like voters’ addresses, birth dates and partial Social Security numbers.
At least 12 states have either turned over the voter rolls or said they intend to provide the information to the government, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. The Justice Department has filed lawsuits against 29 states and the District of Columbia, which have refused to hand over the information. Courts in California, Oregon and Michigan have rejected the administration’s bids for sensitive voter information from those states.
Sherry says
When Maga tells you that birth certificates and other proof of US Citizenship are NOT required to vote, they are speaking of “today”. Obviously, they are completely ignoring the ridiculous, outrageous rules that trump is trying to cram down everyone’s throats by constantly ranting and raving about “Conspiracy Theories”of voter fraud!
Maga and trump are the ones committing fraud by lying to you each and every day! They are trying to “control” you through emotional fear tactics! They have taken away your “critical thinking” abilities by filling your head with right winged propaganda 24/7 for over 20 years on Fox, and now on Newsmax and other BS outlets.
They have forced you to corrupt and compromise your own personal morals by convincing many religious leaders that injecting a Christian ethos into the government will “fix” everything. . . regardless of what it takes to create that religious power. Christian religious leaders are actually giving a pass on transgressions like sexual abuse/lying/adultery/inhumanity/war, etc. “The Ends Justify The Means” in their current corrupt, power hungry, agenda!
Don’t let them continue to “manipulate” you! Take back your personal power, your personal independent thinking ability, your personal moral code of conduct. Come back to “fact driven” reality and join the millions of us in forging a new democratic future for the USA. One based on credible truth and trust!
Ed P says
Sherry,
I didn’t realize.
Trump has the ability of mind control now.
Yikes!
Ps. Hey Laurel are these the facts and truth you referenced on your reply to me above? In your words, “ please explain”