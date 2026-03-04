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Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.
The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.
Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
I Am, He Said: A Tribute to Neil Diamond with Matt Vee and Killer Vees,, 7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Call the box office at (386) 437-7547 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book online here. Fans of timeless classics and iconic melodies are in for a treat as “I Am, I Said – A Tribute to Neil Diamond” hits the Fitzgerald Performing Arts stage for an electrifying celebration of one of music’s most iconic voices. This dynamic live show pays heartfelt homage to Neil Diamond’s legendary discography and career, featuring powerful performances of his greatest hits from “Sweet Caroline” to “I Am…I Said.”
Bingo Night at Palm Coast Elks Lodge 2709, 53 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., first draw at 6 p.m.
The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.
The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Geminizations: Osama bin Laden, Ali Khamenei, Trump and Satan are having coffee in a cozy corner of hell—well, Starbucks. Gemini transcribed.
The Scene: Starbucks (The “Eternal Flame” Branch)
Location: Somewhere between the 6th and 7th circles. The air smells of over-roasted beans and sulfur.
Satan: Welcome. I’ve muted the screams for 15 minutes so we can actually hear ourselves. Ali, I got you a matcha latte—green is your color. Osama, a black coffee, no sugar. Donald, a venti Diet Coke with extra ice. I’m sticking to espresso. Straight.
Trump: It’s a disaster, frankly. This coffee? Weak. Total low-energy brew. I’ve seen better lattes at a gas station in Des Moines. And the seating? Terrible. Very cramped. We should’ve done this at one of my clubs. Much better gold leaf.
Osama bin Laden: You still talk of clubs and gold while the world burns. Look at this place. A monument to decadent consumerism. Why is there a siren on the cup? It is an affront. Even in the afterlife, I am surrounded by branding.
Ali Khamenei: The siren is a distraction, much like your obsession with skyscrapers, Donald. You built towers of glass; I built a regional arc of influence. Though I must admit, the Wi-Fi here is surprisingly fast. We could never get these speeds in Tehran without a VPN.
Trump: I built the best towers. Huge. Everyone said they were the most beautiful towers. Osama, you had a thing for them too, but in a very negative way. Not a fan of your work. Total loser move, what you did. You ruined the skyline.
Osama bin Laden: I sought to humble the giant.
Satan: (Sighing) Can we focus? I brought you here because you all have such distinct management styles. Donald, you like the rallies. Ali, you like the fatwas. Osama, you liked the caves. I’m trying to optimize the intake process down here. It’s getting crowded.
Ali Khamenei: The problem is the youth. They don’t listen to the old sermons anymore. They want “rights” and “espresso foam.” It’s exhausting. I spent decades trying to keep the Great Satan out, and now I’m sitting next to him.
Trump: Great Satan? Please. I’m the Greatest. I’m a winner. People love me. They’re still wearing the hats. Millions of people. Ali, your hats? Very boring. Very plain. You need a slogan. “Make Persia Great Again.” I’ll give it to you for a small fee.
Osama bin Laden: Materialism is your god, Donald. You worship a brand. I worshipped a vision.
Satan: Actually, you all worshipped yourselves. That’s why you’re at my table. Now, who’s paying? I left my wallet in a different dimension.
Trump: I’m not paying. I’m a billionaire. Billionaires don’t pay for coffee. It’s a tax write-off. I’ll have my people call your people.
Ali Khamenei: I have frozen assets.
Osama bin Laden: I am technically a ghost.
Satan: (Rubbing his temples) Typical. Fine. I’ll put it on the company tab. Next time, we’re going to Dunkin’.
Trump: (Adjusting his “Make Hell Me Again” cap) Look, Satan—can I call you Lou? Lucifer is too long—this operation is a mess. The infrastructure is crumbling. The lava? Lukewarm. It’s sad. You’ve got all this prime real estate, the best location in the multiverse, and you’re running it like a failing department store. I could turn this into a five-star experience. Gold pitchforks. High ceilings. We’d have so many people wanting to get in, we’d have to build a wall around the pearly gates.
Satan: (Tightening his grip on his espresso) You want to “rebrand” the Abyss? This is a place of eternal torment, Donald. It’s not a timeshare in Florida.
Trump: It is a brand! And right now, the brand is “Depressing.” I’ve looked at the books—I’ve seen the numbers. They’re terrible. I will take over this place and make it a luxury experience, a very exclusive experience. The best experience ever seen. I’ll make Hell Great Again, but properly. We’ll put my name on the pit. Big letters. T-R-U-M-P. It’ll be beautiful.
Osama bin Laden: (Staring into his black coffee) You speak of luxury while I spent years in a cave for the cause. You cannot “market” the afterlife. It is about the struggle, the fire, the purity of the message.
Trump: Osama, you were a cave guy. Very low energy. You lived in a hole. I like winners who don’t get caught in holes. And Ali—you’re doing okay, but you’re too quiet. You need more showmanship. You need the “Trump Touch.”
Ali Khamenei: (Adjusting his glasses) Showmanship? I have managed a nation under sanctions for years. You managed a reality show. You think you can replace the Morning Star because you know how to host a pageant? This is a realm of shadows, not a casino floor.
Trump: I’ve dealt with worse than you guys. I’ve dealt with the fake news media. This? This is easy. Lou, you’ve been in charge for what, a few thousand years? You’re tired. You’re over the hill. You should retire. Go to a nice beach. I’ll take the keys. I’ll negotiate a deal with the guy upstairs—a very big deal, the biggest deal—and we’ll have this place turning a profit by Q3.
Satan: (A slow, dark grin spreads across his face) You want my job? You want to be the one responsible for every soul, every debt, and every scream for all of eternity?
Trump: I’ve had tougher crowds in Ohio. It’ll be easy. I’ll have the biggest inaugural ball in the history of the underworld. It’ll be a landslide.
Satan: (Setting his cup down with a sharp clack) Fine. If you want to run things, start by explaining to the Barista why their tip was a “valuable networking opportunity” instead of actual currency. I’m going to take a walk.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
Palm Coast City Council Workshop
Community Traffic Safety Team Meeting
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
St. Johns River Water Management District Meeting
Flagler County School Board Workshop: Agenda Items
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Tuesday Book Talk at Flagler Beach Public Library
Flagler County School Board Candidates Forum
Flagler County Planning Board Meeting
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting
Conversations in Democracy
Free Car Seat Safety Check
Community Preparedness Workshop
For the full calendar, go here.
“I sometimes think,” said Mary, beginning already to feel drowsy, “that there really is such a thing as hell, but that we must live in it before we die, not after.”
–Gore Vidal, Lincoln (1984).
Comments
Pogo says
Still dead
… and patiently waiting for everyone else.
https://www.google.com/search?q=Yahya+Sinwar
Wave the bloody shirt, wallow in pain, rend your cloak — and sneer at Lincoln, Churchill, and Willy and Joe…
https://www.google.com/search?q=Willy+and+Joe
And here we all are.
EC: File
Pogo says
An urgent question
Why does Donald Trump refer to himself as Donald Trump, and is that a sign of something?
https://www.jcbruce.com/p/why-does-donald-trump-refer-to-himself
EC: File
Laurel says
100 little girls dead. 1,000 girls victimized by his buddy. Other sacrifices he is willing to make.
Sherry says
@ Laurel. . . Directly on point!
But, just as you said before. . . Maga and trump only see girls and women as worthless. . . especially if they are educated and independent!
Pogo says
A giant sucking sound
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/blackstone-hit-by-surge-in-withdrawals-from-flagship-private-credit-fund/ar-AA1XsbZs?ocid=nl_article_link&cvid=69a8374ea60b4a50853685108da7a477&cvpid=09a985e3a4824f3de69c6737c55774bc
Will you have it here — or to go?
… Money for nothing, chicks for free
Money for nothing, chicks for free
https://www.google.com/search?q=lyrics+money+for+nothing+chics+for+free
Sherry says
The Maga “indoctrinated”. . . like their lord and master, trump. . . cannot come up with their own irrefutable “credentialed facts” to counter those from “professional journalists”. Therefore, they expect those reports from excellent investigative journalists to be disbelieved merely because they label them as TDS or somehow incorrect, without any evidence to the contrary whatsoever.
Somehow, simply because they gave up their critical thinking ability and moral compass, they somehow believe we can all be so easily fooled. Apparently, the “Kool aid” is very powerful for some.
Skibum says
There’s been lots of chatter that Baron Trump will receive a “special” military exemption because… wait for it… he is apparently “too tall” at 6′ 9″. No matter that a former NBA basketball star gave up his pro career to enlist in the U.S. military previously – he was 7′ tall and still accepted. Nobody is holding their breath because just how many of the pedo prez’ family members have served in the U.S. armed forces anyway? Well, you could count them on zero fingers.
But sons and daughters of ordinary Americans are willing to be sacrificed to get some morbid “deal” that emperor bone spurs boasts “will be good for the world” – meaning, of course, himself.
Laurel says
The war drone business will accelerate, and will the other two sons’ company profit? War needs a lot of drones.
Ed P says
Skibum,
Why would Baron need a
military exception? The U.S. draft ended on December 7 1972 and the last male to be inducted by a draft into the Army was June 30, 1973. Yes, men must register with the selective service within 30 days of their 18 birthday, and currently volunteer enlistment is meeting the needs.
It’s actually best if it’s a “calling”.
Obviously, every active service member today “enlisted” and know and understand the risks. Similar to your career in law enforcement.
Finally, the “pedo” reference doesn’t strengthen your credibility.
Skibum says
I agree with you that voluntary enlistment in the military is preferred, but his daddy has started a middle east war that continues to expand so who knows how much more of our own young men and women are going to be put in harm’s way.
And just to be fair, I’d gladly withdraw the “pedo” reference if the pedo protecting prez’ own administration would simply get rid of their roadblocks and stop hiding all of the remaining Epstein files and related documents so Congress and the American people could actually make an informed conclusion that our nation’s highest elected official isn’t a pedo himself. That would be fine with me.
Until then… perception is EVERYTHING.
Sherry says
Here you go Skibum. . . trump most certainly was formally accused of sexual assault of a minor! Here’s a link to the FBI files that the Justice Dept. tried to hide:
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2012/EFTA02858491.pdf
Ed P says
Sherry,
Please spent just a bit more time in choosing your words and sources. For the sake of accuracy.
Trump was not formerly charged.
The FBI 302 is an agent memorializing an interview.
The interview and follow up is not deemed reliable.
It’s from an incident this woman claims happened 40 years ago. She told no one prior. She is not in a single Epstein photo, video or found in any forensic evidence.
She doesn’t know if it was in New York or New Jersey,
She does have a criminal history and has some traits of paranoia.
Finally, 302s are not used as legal evidence, but are summaries from the agent’s memories of the interview.
Regardless what you think my motives are, I would point this out for a Bill Clinton or anyone else. If the truth is what you are seeking, this is not the smoking gun.
I can’t say it did or did not happen. I can say the claim that Trump has been formerly charged is false.
Strictly from a legal perspective, the statute of limitations expired prior to the 2019 interviews.
Trump is accused of many things, this being one of them, but that doesn’t mean this allegation is true.
At the absolute best, it’s a he said, she said, 40 years ago without a scintilla of proof or even credible detail.
Nothing.
Jim says
I am far from a Trump fan. However, that said, Baron is Trump’s son. As with all Americans, he has the option of volunteering for the military if he meets requirements. He doesn’t need an exemption. If the internet is correct, around 7% of living Americans have served in the military at one time or another. Less than 1% of Americans are actively serving at any given time. So Baron is part of the 99% who are not serving and the 93% who have never served.
Baron Trump is not running for office (as far as I know) and I’ve yet to hear him voice any political statements. As long as he maintains a low profile and doesn’t insert himself into the politics of the day, he should be left alone to pursue his own path in life. I sincerely hope he’ll be a better member of society than his father and many of his siblings. Let’s give the guy a break. He’s in the 99% which very likely includes the vast majority of those who offer their thoughts in Flagler Live. Let’s stay focused on the sins of the father….
Ray W. says
According to the Independent, five House Oversight Committee Republicans split from the rest to vote to subpoena Attorney General Bondi to testify about her role in the handling of the Epstein files; the overall committee vote was 24-19.
Make of this what you will.
Laurel says
Trump will fix it.
Sherry says
Yet again the trump administration looks like lying idiots when handling international relationships:
MADRID (AP) — A diplomatic tussle between the United States and Spain over the war in Iran intensified on Wednesday when the governments exchanged contradictory statements over the possible use of Spanish military bases by American armed forces for operations in the Middle East.
Moments after a White House spokesperson said the Spanish government in Madrid had agreed to help the U.S., Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares came out and flatly denied that the European government had changed its position.
“I can refute (the White House spokesperson),” Albares told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. “The position of the Spanish government regarding the war in the Middle East, the bombing of Iran and the use of our bases has not changed one iota.”
Ray W. says
Eight times per year, shortly before each FOMC meeting, the Fed releases a “beige book”, compiled from surveys of businesses in each of the Fed’s 12 districts. Today was one of the eight release days.
According to a MarketWatch review of today’s beige book, businesses in seven of the twelve districts anticipate a flat hiring environment.
Regarding economic factors, “rising inflation” resulted in less spending by low-income families and recent winter storms suppressed walk-in retail traffic.
Overall, many surveyed businesses reported near-term optimism about economic activity.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
If there is any consistency in Fed thought, it is that lowering lending rates in a rising inflationary context is a potentially bad guiding decision. I expect a slew of news articles about individual Fed members speaking in venues about whether to raise, lower or hold steady current lending rates.
Ray W. says
FOX News reports that since President Trump’s April 2025 Liberation Day tariff proclamation, U.S. whisky exports to Canada are down nearly 70%. In 2025, Canada slipped from the second most lucrative export destination to sixth.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I continue to maintain that if you treat people like shit, they tend to remember it. Canadians are speaking with their wallets. Kentuckians, home to 95% of the nation’s bourbon industry, are hearing the message loud and clear.
This is Dennis C. Rathsam’s dilemma! Every time he launders a lie, he is treating the FlaglerLive community like shit. Does any FlaglerLive reader think I would criticize Mr. Rathsam if he were factually honest? All he needs to do is say that a minority of democrats are socialist, which is actually factually correct, and he would transform himself from being pestilentially dishonest to honest; it is literally that easy. But he has to claim that all democrats are socialists. He openly wonders why he has lost his credibility as a commenter, not realizing that he alone threw his credibility away.
Sherry says
Thank You Ray W.!
Sherry says
Excerpts from the most dramatic moments of Pam Bondi’s testimony before congress:
https://www.youtube.com/live/9HidkeKeSOw
Sherry says
Quite entertaining. . . Poor “Barbie”. . . err Pammie. . . got so flummoxed when asked to apologize to Epstein’s victims seated in the room. NOT one victim had been contacted by the justice department during “TWO” trump terms as Maga President.
Oh yes. . . but, of course “Barbie” tried to blame it all on Biden.
Pammie and Kristi = twin Barbie bobble heads= a complete embarrassment to women everywhere!
Dennis C Rathsam says
If you think I care about about crediblity, its my job to bring out the best of your TDS. I didn’t witness the jackasses refusing to stand up for AMERICANS, last TUESDAY did I! Would you all stand up? or are you all anti AMERICANS TOO? Poor Mr ME, I got his bloomers in a bunch. TDS to the max. Poor angry old sole, with nothing to do but troll Flagler live. Me… I think its funny he,s the Shell Answer Man of P/C. I,LL bet there’s no American flag flying out side his doublewide. Three more yrs you can suffer with a great leader. a Winner. a man who loves this country. How can you possibly support the lies the cover ups & the FRAUDE , of the Jackass party? so sad, I feel for you…ME, Im gonna crack a cold beer, a toast too you! While I wait for some more words of wisdom? from you.
Laurel says
There’s no such thing as “TDS”. Come back to reality.
Sherry says
A much more “accurate” definition of “TDS”= “Trump Devotion Syndrome”. . . brought on by extreme exposure to 20+ years of FOX negative “right winged” indoctrinating propaganda and orange Kool Aid.
Symptoms Include:
* Complete Devotion To and Support of trump Regardless of “Anything” He Does
* Loss of Allegiance to the Constitution/Equal Justice/Law and Order
* Loss of Thinking Ability and The Importance of FACTS
* Loss of Moral Compass= truth/ethics/integrity/honor
* Distrust of Others. . . Especially People of Color
* Some Experience Bouts of Hatred/Racism
* Blaming of Past Presidents for “ALL” of trump’s Failures
* Support for Book Banning and Right Winged Indoctrination in Education
* Loss of Empathy/Kindness/Caring For Others
* Loss of Ability to Learn From History
There are many more symptoms . . . Anyone else wish to chime in?
Ed P says
Sherry,
Devotion syndrome?
I see it as an absence of other options or alternatives. You gave us Harris and Walz. Walz said it best, “I’m a knucklehead”
Who in the Democratic or Unaffiliated orbit should be endorsed?
Who is your leader? AOC? Chuck Schumer? Gavin Newsom? Kamala Harris? Who?
You continually rail against President Trump but in 14 months you have failed to identify your replacement leader.
A fall back position saying “anyone would be better” is nonsensical.
Compare records, results and whether they could be the world’s leader.
Maybe you will agree, it’s not devotion. Is it reality?