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Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The Flagler Beach Parks Ad Hoc Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St, Flagler Beach. The Committee’s six members, appointed by the City Commission, provide recommendations related to the maintenance of existing parks and equipment and recommendations for new or replacement equipment and other duties as assigned by the City Commission.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

I Am, He Said: A Tribute to Neil Diamond with Matt Vee and Killer Vees,, 7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Call the box office at (386) 437-7547 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book online here. Fans of timeless classics and iconic melodies are in for a treat as “I Am, I Said – A Tribute to Neil Diamond” hits the Fitzgerald Performing Arts stage for an electrifying celebration of one of music’s most iconic voices. This dynamic live show pays heartfelt homage to Neil Diamond’s legendary discography and career, featuring powerful performances of his greatest hits from “Sweet Caroline” to “I Am…I Said.”

Bingo Night at Palm Coast Elks Lodge 2709, 53 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., first draw at 6 p.m.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Geminizations: Osama bin Laden, Ali Khamenei, Trump and Satan are having coffee in a cozy corner of hell—well, Starbucks. Gemini transcribed. The Scene: Starbucks (The “Eternal Flame” Branch) Location: Somewhere between the 6th and 7th circles. The air smells of over-roasted beans and sulfur. Satan: Welcome. I’ve muted the screams for 15 minutes so we can actually hear ourselves. Ali, I got you a matcha latte—green is your color. Osama, a black coffee, no sugar. Donald, a venti Diet Coke with extra ice. I’m sticking to espresso. Straight. Trump: It’s a disaster, frankly. This coffee? Weak. Total low-energy brew. I’ve seen better lattes at a gas station in Des Moines. And the seating? Terrible. Very cramped. We should’ve done this at one of my clubs. Much better gold leaf. Osama bin Laden: You still talk of clubs and gold while the world burns. Look at this place. A monument to decadent consumerism. Why is there a siren on the cup? It is an affront. Even in the afterlife, I am surrounded by branding. Ali Khamenei: The siren is a distraction, much like your obsession with skyscrapers, Donald. You built towers of glass; I built a regional arc of influence. Though I must admit, the Wi-Fi here is surprisingly fast. We could never get these speeds in Tehran without a VPN. Trump: I built the best towers. Huge. Everyone said they were the most beautiful towers. Osama, you had a thing for them too, but in a very negative way. Not a fan of your work. Total loser move, what you did. You ruined the skyline. Osama bin Laden: I sought to humble the giant. Satan: (Sighing) Can we focus? I brought you here because you all have such distinct management styles. Donald, you like the rallies. Ali, you like the fatwas. Osama, you liked the caves. I’m trying to optimize the intake process down here. It’s getting crowded. Ali Khamenei: The problem is the youth. They don’t listen to the old sermons anymore. They want “rights” and “espresso foam.” It’s exhausting. I spent decades trying to keep the Great Satan out, and now I’m sitting next to him. Trump: Great Satan? Please. I’m the Greatest. I’m a winner. People love me. They’re still wearing the hats. Millions of people. Ali, your hats? Very boring. Very plain. You need a slogan. “Make Persia Great Again.” I’ll give it to you for a small fee. Osama bin Laden: Materialism is your god, Donald. You worship a brand. I worshipped a vision. Satan: Actually, you all worshipped yourselves. That’s why you’re at my table. Now, who’s paying? I left my wallet in a different dimension. Trump: I’m not paying. I’m a billionaire. Billionaires don’t pay for coffee. It’s a tax write-off. I’ll have my people call your people. Ali Khamenei: I have frozen assets. Osama bin Laden: I am technically a ghost. Satan: (Rubbing his temples) Typical. Fine. I’ll put it on the company tab. Next time, we’re going to Dunkin’. Trump: (Adjusting his “Make Hell Me Again” cap) Look, Satan—can I call you Lou? Lucifer is too long—this operation is a mess. The infrastructure is crumbling. The lava? Lukewarm. It’s sad. You’ve got all this prime real estate, the best location in the multiverse, and you’re running it like a failing department store. I could turn this into a five-star experience. Gold pitchforks. High ceilings. We’d have so many people wanting to get in, we’d have to build a wall around the pearly gates. Satan: (Tightening his grip on his espresso) You want to “rebrand” the Abyss? This is a place of eternal torment, Donald. It’s not a timeshare in Florida. Trump: It is a brand! And right now, the brand is “Depressing.” I’ve looked at the books—I’ve seen the numbers. They’re terrible. I will take over this place and make it a luxury experience, a very exclusive experience. The best experience ever seen. I’ll make Hell Great Again, but properly. We’ll put my name on the pit. Big letters. T-R-U-M-P. It’ll be beautiful. Osama bin Laden: (Staring into his black coffee) You speak of luxury while I spent years in a cave for the cause. You cannot “market” the afterlife. It is about the struggle, the fire, the purity of the message. Trump: Osama, you were a cave guy. Very low energy. You lived in a hole. I like winners who don’t get caught in holes. And Ali—you’re doing okay, but you’re too quiet. You need more showmanship. You need the “Trump Touch.” Ali Khamenei: (Adjusting his glasses) Showmanship? I have managed a nation under sanctions for years. You managed a reality show. You think you can replace the Morning Star because you know how to host a pageant? This is a realm of shadows, not a casino floor. Trump: I’ve dealt with worse than you guys. I’ve dealt with the fake news media. This? This is easy. Lou, you’ve been in charge for what, a few thousand years? You’re tired. You’re over the hill. You should retire. Go to a nice beach. I’ll take the keys. I’ll negotiate a deal with the guy upstairs—a very big deal, the biggest deal—and we’ll have this place turning a profit by Q3. Satan: (A slow, dark grin spreads across his face) You want my job? You want to be the one responsible for every soul, every debt, and every scream for all of eternity? Trump: I’ve had tougher crowds in Ohio. It’ll be easy. I’ll have the biggest inaugural ball in the history of the underworld. It’ll be a landslide. Satan: (Setting his cup down with a sharp clack) Fine. If you want to run things, start by explaining to the Barista why their tip was a “valuable networking opportunity” instead of actual currency. I’m going to take a walk.

Now this:





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