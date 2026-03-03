The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Municipal Election in Flagler Beach, polls open at 7 a.m., close at 7 p.m. Two incumbents and a third candidate are running for two seats in Flagler Beach. Flagler Beach voters may cast ballots at Flagler Beach City Hall, 105 S. 2nd Street. See sample ballots and additional information on the two elections at the Supervisor of Elections’ web page here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Hammock Community Association Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Everyone is invited. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tonight’s guest speaker: County Commissioner Greg Hansen. Check the month’s speaker at TheHammock.org. See videos from prior meetings at the HCA’s YouTube Channel. Sign up for the Newsletter. Prior newsletters are available here. Membership is $16. Join or renew here.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Notably: “You never know what you will see at Flagler Beach at Dawn. ,” Flagler Beach City Commissioner Scott Spradley wrote on his Facebook page below the picture above, which features him in the foreground, with fellow-Commissioner Rick Belhumeur, left, and R.J. Santore, who is hoping to unseat one of the two in today’s election. Two seats are up in Flagler Beach, Spradley’s and Belhumeur’s. The picture is emblematic of a few things: the collegiality of the commission in general and of its election race as well, with mudslinging, if any at all, kept to a minimum. Spradley is in the foreground not just because he took the picture, but because it’s really a two-way race between Belhumeur and Santore for the second spot, Spradley’s being pretty much assured. The picture is also indicative of the decency, seriousness and good cheer of the three candidates. If all election races were like that, we’d be in good shape. Spradley also wrote: “Regardless of who are your preferred Candidates, please get out and VOTE. Let’s see a big turnout, to ensure the results truly reflect the wishes of the entire Community. Thank you Flagler Beach!” To which Santore wrote: “No candidates were harmed in the making of this photo.”

Now this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Schwalbach | ADHD Business Mentor & Coach (@emily_schwalbach)





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



