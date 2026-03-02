The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 2, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 6 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.
The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.
The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Notably: If you still have doubts that the attack on Iran wasn’t the dog-wagging deflection of a president sweating the Epstein fucks by way of fellating the Israeli prime minister instead, you should see the cover of the Jerusalem Post Sunday. Always the Likud Party’s house organ, this was over the top even for a rag that would have applauded the terrorist bombing of the King David Hotel and the Dar Yessin massacre as liberation days. The paper (once edited by Bret Stephens, now a New York Times columnist and, though a never-Trumper, as blind-spotted as ever when it comes to Israel) handed over its cover to an advertiser–one of those wrap-around jobs that make it look like the paper’s cover–so he could pay tribute to his hero, the advertiser being Eduard Shyfrin of the World Jewish Congress. A maga rally speaking in togues at a Turning Point USA convention of deliriums couldn’t have come up with this. The actual Page 1 isn’t much different, showing a portrait of Ali Khamenei in flames under the headline, “Khamenei Dead.” No one is mourning Khamenei, to be sure. But foreign policy by assassination has never done much more than add fuel to unintended fires. Ask Israel. It’s been at it for 70 years, spiraling ever downward since the ’67 war, one assassination after another. A few day’s boost is many years’ timebombs.
Now this: By way of a break from the horrors, an old favorite.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Watermelon Festival at European Village
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
‘The Battle of Shallowford,’ at Limelight Theatre
Al-Anon Family Groups
County Commission Budget Workshop
Nar-Anon Family Group
Bunnell City Commission Meeting
For the full calendar, go here.
“… the callous complacence with which the majority of those at home regard the continuance of agonies which they do not share, and which they have no sufficient imagination to realize.”
–From Siegfried Sassoon, cited in Robert Graves, Goodbye To All That (1929).
Comments
Samuel L. Bronkowitz says
Every moron cheering this on should be forced to don combat gear and pushed to the front lines so that they can take a bullet before someone else’s grandkid does.
Sherry says
Huge “Thank You” Samuel!
Dennis C Rathsam says
Funny….All I see are scared Democrats, exploding from the pages of Epstiens diary.
Skibum says
Funny… you have such dark rose colored lenses you are looking through that it is surprising you can see anything! Certainly not clearly, certainly not intellectually.
Laurel says
13.
Sherry says
Now! Now! Laurel. . . trump hasn’t been indicted yet!
There isn’t even a video. Even if there were, Maga would tell you it was fake. . . OR,, that 13 year old “knew” what she was doing because she was a whore. . . OR, (this is my personal favorite) that trump “accidentally” raped/sexually assaulted/sexually molested her.
Besides the statute of limitations would likely mean that there would be no “criminal” prosecution, therefore any “civil” guilty verdict doesn’t count. Also, as the Maga President, trump is immune from being held accountable for absolutely everything in his entire life.
That should take care of all the Maga excuses in advance. . . but, then there are those that will post support for trump just to hear their heads roar . Queue the loonies!
Laurel says
Well, here’s what I believe. Epstein had a room in his NY apartment, that had monitors with cameras planted all over the apartment. This has been established. I think he had the same setup on his island. Now, you know there are tons of video tapes, but no one mentions that. The FBI came in and confiscated evidence, yet all anyone asks for is “files,” and all that is released is half the paperwork, severely redacted.
There’s more that should meet the eye! Our government is not being honest with us, meaning both sides. Too many rich and powerful people are not going to justice, and the Trump, and his supporters just want to move along.
The true victims, the women, who were girls at the time, are victimized repeatedly. The is no one claiming retribution for them.
He is not our retribution, we are his.
Ed P says
Hello Laurel and Sherry,
Based on your above comments, you both are devolving into new lows.
I wonder if either of you is willing to factually back the claim up? Please divulge your credible facts and sources.
Are you referring to Katie Johnson?
Is this some kind of mis-calibrated reality?
Conspiracy blindness is real.
Keenan Hreib says
Get real Ed! Laurel’s comments are spot on. Epstein was a known fixture with the Mossad. This whole thing was straight wish list for Netanyahu and Israel for at least 25 years. While in the middle of a negotiations that gave nuclear councils un presidented access to Iranian facilities?? Are you kidding me? Trump is scared. He is willing to bypass Congress and break every international law you can name? Supreme court has illegally given Trump immunity, but Epstein and Netanyahu have got him by the balls. Get ready for a long bloody war!
Ed P says
Keenan,
May I point out nothing in my posts nor the posts I referenced is about the Iranian Epic fury.
Get a grip.
Ray W. says
In a piece sent to the Illustrated Sunday Herald, which piece was published on January 25, 1920, Winston Churchill opined:
“A Tyrant is one who allows the fancies of his mind to count for more in deciding action than the needs, feeling, hopes, lives and physical well-being of the people over whom he has gained control. A tyrant is one who wrecks the lives of millions for the satisfaction of his own conceptions. So far as possible in this world no man should have such power, whether an imperialist, republican, militarist, socialist or soviet form of Government. …”
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
On December 4, 1920, Churchill wrote to his Prime Minister, Stanley Baldwin:
“When one has reached the summit of power & surmounted so many obstacles, there is a danger of becoming convinced that one can do anything one likes, & that any strong personal view is necessarily acceptable to the nation & and can be enforced upon one’s subordinates. No doubt I in my time of important affairs was led astray by this.”
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
On November 7, 1919, Churchill wrote to his Prime Minister, Lloyd George:
“We cannot, of course, afford to continue so costly an intervention in an interminable civil war. Our troops are all out of Russia. Frankly, I am glad. Russia is a quicksand. Victories are usually won in Russia, but you sink in victories; and great armies and great empires in the past have been overwhelmed in the sands of barren victories.”
Make of this what you will.
Pogo says
For Saul
Skibum says
The most inhumane, indefensible insult to America who sits in the WH playing war games had this to say to news media in response to questions about three American soldiers killed as a result of his military attack on Iran: “We expect casualties with something like this,” the president said. “We have three, but we expect casualties – but in the end it’s going to be a great deal for the world.”
No compassion. No remorse. No consoling the families of the fallen service members. Only justification by equating American service members’ deaths as pawns in yet the latest “deal” as if he is negotiating a real estate transaction.
Despicable! Sub-human debauchery! You maga ass wipes want to open your pie holes and attempt to defend the indefensible, or will ANY of you say the obvious – that this is WRONG, that he has gone TOO FAR, and it is time for Congress to stand up and put a stop to his unilateral and unconstitutional actions that put more American military members in harm’s way for his own perceived benefit, amusement, and imperialistic adventurism???
Keenan Hreib says
WELL DONE!!!!
Ray W. says
Probing into medical records dating from between 2000 and 2018 accumulated from nearly 28 million Medicare recipients aged 65 and older, Emery University environmental health researchers found, in the words of a Newsweek reporter, a “direct relationship” between long-term exposure to “fine particulate matter” air pollution and dementia.
I looked up the most common emitters of fine particulate matter, expecting to find brake pad dust on the list. Not there, at least not near the top. Wood fireplace fires, cigarette smoke, car exhaust, especially diesel exhaust, fossil fuel power plants, and industrial processes top the list.
The study acknowledged that other chronic health issues such as hypertension or depression or stroke can affect incident rates of dementia.
Said an epidemiologist not associated with the study:
“Dementia risk is not just about personal choices. It is about the air we breathe and the environments we live in.”
Wrote a university professor uninvolved in the research:
“The data is clear enough to suggest that we need to treat air quality as a brain health issue, not just as a lung health issue.”
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker interviewed 26 sitting or retired federal judges, nine appointed by Democratic presidents, for a story about threats to the judiciary.
The Reagan-appointed federal judge who ruled against the current administration’s effort to repeal one facet of “birthright citizenship” talked of five deputies showing up at his home shortly after his ruling, all armed with long rifles, after a caller had claimed that he had just murdered his wife.
He has since received hundreds of death threats.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
There is a sickness upon the land. There are a number of FlaglerLive commenters who openly try to spread the disease. Vengeance is not a virtue. Lying is not a virtue. Lie laundering is not a virtue. One recent commenter of proven low moral character openly displayed a vengeful hate directed toward child-victims of sex crimes.
Sherry says
Dear Ray,
Thank you so much for this comment. In all my worst dreams, I never ever thought “anyone” in any society could sink as low as some of those commenting now on Flaglerlive. Indeed, there is a grave sickness in our culture and society. Perhaps Flagler county is one f the epicenters of such immorality and hate. In a way, I hope that it is because I just can’t imagine much worse.
These are terrible times for humanity!
Ray W. says
About once a month, I look up the performance of the DOW during various presidents’ first administrations. Not because the DOW is best barometer, but because it is oldest and still widely accepted as a standard reference point. I admit that the data is more properly used to undermine lies spread on FlaglerLive about certain former presidents than to conclusively prove anything, given the volatility of any stock index.
Here goes.
Through 14 ends of a month:
Obama – up 29.1%.
Trump (1) – up 26.0%.
Clinton – up 15.8%.
Biden -up 13%.
GHW Bush – up 12.2%
Trump (2) – up 10%.
GW Bush – down 7.2%.
Reagan – down 13%.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Reagan faced a dual-crisis early in his first administration. The Iran-Iraq War over access to Iran’s oil fields started in 1980, a war that disrupted global oil production and sent America into recession. Second, long-term stagflation, exacerbated by Nixon meddling with the Fed to artificially lower lending rates, still dogged our economy; it wasn’t until Volker jacked the lending rate above 20% that inflation was finally brought under control.
Let’s face facts. Both The Economist and the Wall Street Journal described the economy that Trump inherited from Biden as the “envy of the world.” Any discussion of today’s economy has to start with that premise.
Skibum says
The imperialistic, war mongering prez has sent massive, massive U.S. military resources to the Middle East in recent days, prepping for his now ongoing attack on Iran despite the fact (or lie because it is so hard to decipher truth from fiction from the moronic maniac) that months ago he unleashed bunker busting bombs on Iran’s underground nuclear sites. Didn’t he tell the whole world that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were “OBLITERATED”???
But now, all of a sudden and without one scintilla of evidence, he is claiming that Iran’s nuclear capabilities and ballistic missile threat is not just a regional issue, but a “direct threat” to the U.S. Huh??? How so?
Well, it is not, plain and simple. Just another LIE out of his pie hole.
And it is not lost on me, nor should it be lost on ANYONE actually, that had he instead of his imperialistic military adventurism and military attacks on Venezuela, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Iran and other countries and instead authorized just a fraction of the resources and defense spending toward Ukraine, it is quite possible that the war in Ukraine would be over, and the Russian aggression under Putin would finally be done, kaput. But, no. For all of his bluster about wanting to help the people of Iran overcome the tyrannical cleric government and become a democratic society, the maniac in the WH proves once again that he has no interest in helping an ally like Ukraine’s president who IS and HAS BEEN fighting tooth and nail to retain a democratically controlled sovereign country in a war against another tyrannical, murderous thug who lives in Moscow.
Ray W. says
This comes from both The Daily Beast and the Alternet.
Earlier today, representatives from Canada and India signed a 10-year pact, said to be a “strategic energy partnership as well as agreements on technology, critical minerals, space defense and education.” A “free trade agreement” is expected to be completed by the end of the year. A reporter cast the story as another step in Canada’s effort to pivot away from trade reliance on the United States. Canada’s Prime Minister next meets with the Australians before traveling to Japan.
As an aside, many FlaglerLive readers may know that Canada just spent some $5.7 billion US on building a new six-lane bridge into Detroit, including the part on American soil. A Trump supporter owns an older toll bridge into Detroit; he met with Howard Lutnick. Trump then announced he will not allow the new bridge to open.
Spain’s Foreign Minister said today that the United States may not use either of the two naval bases it leases from Spain in the Iran effort, as the lease terms do not permit it under the circumstances. Spain condemned the U.S. action in Iran. Two American destroyers left the bases. Three heavy aircraft refueling tankers flew off.
Great Britain’s Kier Starmer announced today that his government “does not believe in regime change from the skies”; it will not aid the U.S. in the Iranian campaign.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I have been commenting to the FlaglerLive community for coming on a year now that we just cannot treat our neighbors, friends and allies like shit and then expect them to ignore the shitty treatment.
Instead of building the northern leg of the XL pipeline from Calgary into Nebraska, Canada has announced preliminary plans to build a second tar sands oil pipeline from Calgary to the Pacific. Canada built the first trans-Canada pipeline to forego the need for the XL pipeline.
Laurel says
And Canada will sell that oil to China. Canada is making a deal with S Korea to build ships, and making a deal with Japan to buy Toyotas in exchange for minerals.
Carney is light years ahead of Trump in world and financial knowledge.
Trump has so f**ked us on the world stage. I don’t know how and when we’ll recover.
Keenan Hreib says
Well said Laurel. The IMBECIL IN CHIEF has indeed fucked us! I believe The Global South may be our only real chance toward thoughtful trade, as well as a socioeconomic future that doesn’t involve a “OIL AT ALL COST” greedy and debaucheristic future. A future that bypasses the wars of the past and present to see a more human world. A world that doesn’t rotate around the needs of a billionaire class that cripples us all.
Sherry says
trump continues to lose in the courts. . . This from Joyce Vance:
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Another Big Loss for the Little Bully
Joyce Vance
Mar 3
Today, the Trump administration delivered a loss in court to itself. It abandoned its defense of Trump’s executive orders sanctioning several law firms. You likely remember these executive orders, which we discussed in March of 2025, in “Big Law Fights Back.”
At the time, I introduced the issue like this: “Unless you’ve practiced in Big Law, they’re probably just names: Perkins Coie, Covington & Burling, Paul Weiss. They are the law firms Donald Trump has attacked, using the power of the presidency in a venal form of personal revenge, by way of Executive Orders (EOs) that are so harsh clients have left firms, and some are rumored to be in dire straits. Yesterday it was WilmerHale, targeted explicitly because they hired two lawyers—the EO called it “welcomed” them—who had worked on the Mueller Investigation, which concluded Trump had engaged in behavior that could be prosecuted, but declined to do so because of a DOJ policy prohibition of indicting a sitting president.”
It was one of the earliest incarnations of Trump’s revenge agenda in action, Trump, deploying the power of the presidency against entire firms based on imaginary grievances against a few people there—or in some cases, long since departed.
Some firms caved. But not all. WilmerHale put out a statement saying, “Our firm has a long-standing tradition of representing a wide range of clients, including in matters against administrations of both parties.” It applauded Bob Mueller’s “long, distinguished career in public service, from his time as a Marine Corps officer in Vietnam to his leadership of the FBI in the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks.”
Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit against Trump in mid-March despite reports that it had some initial difficulty finding a firm willing to take it on as a client—that’s how much of a shock Trump’s orders delivered. But the firms recovered. Jenner & Block filed a lawsuit and issued a statement: “The order threatens not only Jenner, but also its clients and the legal system itself. Our Constitution, top to bottom, forbids attempts by the government to punish citizens and lawyers based on the clients they represent, the positions they advocate, the opinions they voice and the people with whom they associate.” WilmerHale and Susman Godfrey filed lawsuits as well.
But nine large firms bent the knee, agreeing to the administration’s extortionate demand that they provide free legal services for some of the president’s favored causes. Included among the nine were firms that had litigated on behalf of democracy during the first Trump administration. Now, they sidelined themselves.
Why go after Big Law? We can see it more clearly now, as District Judges and the rest of the federal court system increasingly fulfill the checks and balances role the Constitution assigns to them. Courts can’t act on their own, they need lawyers to bring them cases. During the first Trump administration, that happened regularly. The new administration wanted to put a stop to it.
Jenner & Block, asking for a temporary restraining order against enforcement of the EO against them, made the point that “These orders send a clear message to the legal profession: Cease certain representations adverse to the government and renounce the Administration’s critics—or suffer the consequences.” The courts can only be effective at preventing Trump from usurping power that does not belong in the hands of the presidency if the law firms bring them cases. Trump could simultaneously indulge petty grievances and try to hamstring the courts.
The EOs signified that someone in Trump’s orbit understood this vulnerability: The rule of law can hold him accountable. That’s exactly what we’ve seen in the months since in many ways. In this particular regard, every law firm that challenged an executive order scored early wins in court.
This morning, the Erin Mulvaney and C. Ryan Barber at the Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department plans to “abandon its defense of the president’s executive orders sanctioning several law firms.” Until now, the administration had been pursuing the cases it suffered early losses in.
Perhaps someone in the Solicitor General’s office pointed out that the cases were inevitably doomed to failure and suggested dropping them while the news cycle is focused on Iran. After the administration’s loss in the tariffs case, the president may have a newfound concern over the sting of losses like this. So far, four different federal judges have held the orders are unconstitutional. While one of those judges was appointed by Barack Obama and another by Joe Biden, two of them were appointed by George W. Bush— bad math for the administration.
As for the firms that capitulated early on, they too appear to have miscalculated. Neera Tanden, who served in the White House during the Biden administration, explained the cost on Twitter:
Former Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, who is now the Director of the Center for Law and Public Trust at NYU Law School, explained it like this: “The law firms that capitulated to blatantly unconstitutional orders out of fear and for increased profit undermined the rule of law and the legal profession in this country. This episode will be remembered as demonstrating the difference between institutions that had the courage to uphold the Constitution and fight bullying, and those that didn’t and gained nothing. Let’s hope that media companies, universities, and other organizations pay heed.”
Standing up to the bully is the right response. Yes, it requires some initial courage. But the bully ultimately backs down. And every time he does, we win. Today, we won again, thanks to some lawyers who were willing to take the risk and be brave.
Ray W. says
Chery, China’s top vehicle exporter for the past 20 years, was formed in 1999. The company has formed a partnership with Huawei to develop a luxury marque named Exeed.
A new Exeed model, the Liefeng (Hunting Wind), will be released later this year to rental car fleets and ride hailing services to build up an operational database. In 2027, mass production for customer sales will begin.
The model comes with Cheryl’s new solid-state battery, the Rhino S, a battery with a metal oxide in the electrolyte has not yet been named. Energy density is a reported 600 watt-hours per kilogram, a density significantly higher than that for any other battery currently on the market. Range is certified on the optimistic Chinese grade at 932 miles on a charge. Time to 62 mph is under three seconds. Top speed is set at just under 160 mph. The 800-volt architecture battery operates in temperatures as low as -30 degrees C. An estimated price has not been disclosed.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Battery advances pile one on top of the other. BYD says it keeps on staff more than 1,000 battery engineers. Ford reportedly has 500 engineers, total, working on designing all facets of its new EV line.
As an aside, with the Chinese New Year, its biggest holiday, falling in February this year, only 16 days of the month were devoted to manufacturing. Overall monthly car deliveries and sales plummeted for most carmakers.
Dick Abbott says
Flaglerlive aficionados never disappoint.
Pierre Tristam says
Thank you for being one of them, Dick. Be sure to enroll in our upcoming tutorial on irony. It’s free.