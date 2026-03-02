The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 2, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 6 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: If you still have doubts that the attack on Iran wasn’t the dog-wagging deflection of a president sweating the Epstein fucks by way of fellating the Israeli prime minister instead, you should see the cover of the Jerusalem Post Sunday. Always the Likud Party’s house organ, this was over the top even for a rag that would have applauded the terrorist bombing of the King David Hotel and the Dar Yessin massacre as liberation days. The paper (once edited by Bret Stephens, now a New York Times columnist and, though a never-Trumper, as blind-spotted as ever when it comes to Israel) handed over its cover to an advertiser–one of those wrap-around jobs that make it look like the paper’s cover–so he could pay tribute to his hero, the advertiser being Eduard Shyfrin of the World Jewish Congress. A maga rally speaking in togues at a Turning Point USA convention of deliriums couldn’t have come up with this. The actual Page 1 isn’t much different, showing a portrait of Ali Khamenei in flames under the headline, “Khamenei Dead.” No one is mourning Khamenei, to be sure. But foreign policy by assassination has never done much more than add fuel to unintended fires. Ask Israel. It’s been at it for 70 years, spiraling ever downward since the ’67 war, one assassination after another. A few day’s boost is many years’ timebombs.

Now this: By way of a break from the horrors, an old favorite.





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