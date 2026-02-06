The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 6, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 58. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. The Flagler County School Board’s Janie Ruddy is the main guest. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3.

Free Family Art Night: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, 2 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.

Byblos: The Library of America issued its annual “New and Forthcoming Tiles” for 2026. For the first time in memory, it was a skimpy, disappointing preview: just five new volumes for the year, less than half the usual offerings. John McPhee (not to be confused with the interloper of the same name, the Delta Force “Shrek” guy who has entirely displaced what minor footprint the real McPhee had on the web) is entering the Library with four titles in one volume, including his lesser known Pine Barrens, on that out of the way wonder in south New Jersey, and Coming Into the Country, his longer take on Alaska that I devoured as I drove up the Alaska Highway in the fall of 1999, just as Congress was releasing the Starr Report (no relation). The volume also has the much-praised Encounters wiuth the Archdruid and The Survival of the Bark Canoe, neither of which I can say anything about. The Library is issuing the second or third pair of Ursula Le Guin volumes totaling five novels, a few short stories and “related writings.” I have yet to get the Guin bug the way I did the noir bug, so I’ll be quicker to leafing Jim Thompson’s Five Noir Novels of the 1950s and 60s (including The Grifters and A Hell of a Woman). The Library published his Killer Inside Me in a previous anthology. Then there’s three 1970s novels from Peter Straub, who died in 2022, and who is in the Stephen King Mold (the two co-wrote a book). The fifth offer will be William Kennedy’s Albany Trilogy, apparently already available. As Penguin Random House describes it, “Unfolding in Albany during Prohibition and the Depression, here are three intertwined tales of thwarted yearning, doomed ambition, and hard-won resilience that are now “among the most exuberant literary feats of the past half-century,” as Colum McCann writes in this volume’s Introduction.” Ironweed, which won the Pulitzer for fiction in 1983, is part of the trilogy. Kennedy is not dead. He marked his 98th birthday on Jan. 16. I imagined he lives in Albany, but he lives nearby, in Averill Park.

Now this:





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