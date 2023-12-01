Kaitie Lenhart and Flagler’s Elections Team Host Supervisors of Election from 7 Counties Ahead of 2024 Contests

The Flagler County Elections Team on Wednesday hosted seven county Supervisors of Elections and their staff for the last quarterly Florida Supervisors of Election District 5 Meeting of the year. A total of 24 people attended the meeting at the supervisor’s office at the Government Services Building in Bunnell.

During staff and supervisor breakout sessions, we discussed a variety of topics related to operations and the 2024 elections. These topics included office policies, voting equipment updates, voter registration list maintenance, and election worker training. The wealth of knowledge shared among election professionals during these regional meetings promotes uniformity in processes among neighboring counties.

“This will be our last opportunity to meet together before we conduct the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary in March, which is the beginning of a very busy year ahead,” Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart said. “These regional meetings have been time well spent, and I am thankful for the opportunity to share ideas and brainstorm with our neighboring counties. Please do not ever hesitate to reach out if Flagler County can be of assistance. We are here to support each other and I wish each of you the best of luck in the coming year.”