Palm Coast Council Approves Final Step for 51 Town Homes at The Hammock at Palm Harbor

The Palm Coast City Council last week approved the final plat for 51 town homes in The Hammock at Palm Harbor, a 15-acre subdivision on the south side of Clubhouse Drive, about 200 feet west of Palm Harbor Parkway.

The property, shaped in the outline of a miniature Florida, parallels Crompton Place to the west, which is lined with single-family homes, and a section of Palm Harbor Parkway to the east. Bunnell-based Gray Enterprises sold the property to Hammock Town Homes Inc. of St. Augustine in 2023, for $3 million. The new owners are marketing the town homes for $360,000 for a 1,181-square-foot three-bedroom and $427,000 for a 1,853 square-foot three or four-bedroom.









“Our townhomes are a quick 10-minute drive from the beach, providing easy access to sandy shores and ocean breezes,” reads one of the selling pitches, notable for making a point Flagler Beach government has been increasingly making as county government attempts to craft a beach-management plan and taxing method: most of the people who go to the city’s beaches are from Palm Coast, yet the county’s plans so far have sought to place the heavier taxing burden on the barrier island. (See: “Flagler Beach Demolishes Any County Plan To Make Barrier Island Pay Higher Tax for Beach Protection.”)

The Hammock at Palm Harbor was approved in 2005 for 112 three-bedroom condos. The infrastructure was built. But only one building was built, with seven apartments. A new application for the 51 town homes was submitted and approved in June 2022, and a site development plan issued last August. Construction has followed, with preliminary plat approval at that time. The final plat step draws up the legal demarcations between lots and addresses, including streets and easements. One street will run down the center of the subdivision, Misty Harbor Trace, with a single point of entry and exit on Clubhouse Drive, already built and paved.

The property has a trio of ponds, a pool and will have an amenity center. The cluster of trees at the northeast end of the property will remain undisturbed.

The council followed the planning department’s recommendation and unanimously approved the final plat without comment or questions from council embers or the public.