County Government Cedes 13,000 Square Feet of Land to Hamock Dunes CDD for Road Improvements

The Flagler County Commission approved ceding 13,000 square feet of land in two strips along Hammock Dunes Parkway and Camino Del Mar Parkway, at the foot of the Hammock Dunes Bridge, to the Hammock Dunes Community Development District for $50,000.

The money will be in the form of water and sewer impact fee credits. The district needs the two strips of land, which amount to less than a third of an acre, to build turning lanes to improve traffic flow at that notoriously traffic-thronged intersection.









“This is not subject to the A1A Scenic Corridor overlay district requirements. It’s not a county roadway,” Assistant County Attorney Sean Moylan said. “These are roads that are owned by the CDD. And so we’re just helping them for the public good to have a better intersection.” The district will have a year to close on the transaction. “I have no idea if they intend to take that long or not. But that is how it was requested and that’s how it’s written,” Moylan said.

The county has no legal say on the reengineering of the road, since the CDD owns it. “They don’t need to get any kind of permission from us,” Moylan said, answering a concern by Commissioner Greg Hansen about the planned work. Hansen was just curious about how the district would make the intersection work better.

But Commission Chairman Andy Dance has similar concerns. The Sun Trail network that the county is a part of crosses the bridge and connects to A1A. “So it’s important I think that we do have some oversight into making sure that there’s a continuous flow through for the Sun Trail project,” he said. “I would request that that our engineering department be in tune with their design process so that that walkway meets the requirements of the that continuous on trail.”