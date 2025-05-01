Hammock Dunes Charity Donates $100,000 to Flagler Free Clinic

The Flagler Free Clinic received a $100,000 donation from Hammock Dunes Cares, matching last year’s contribution. (The charity is not connected to Flagler Cares, the countywide social service agency and nonprofit.) The funds were raised during Hammock Dunes Cares’ Rally Auction, a two-week event in late February featuring activities such as tennis, croquet, bocce, a creek porch party, live music, and pickleball. The check presentation occurred on Tuesday, March 18, at Hammock Dunes.

This donation underscores Hammock Dunes Cares’ ongoing commitment to supporting vital healthcare services provided by the Flagler Free Clinic. The clinic will use the funds to continue offering essential medical care to uninsured individuals in Flagler and Volusia counties.









“We are thrilled to announce this significant donation to the Flagler Free Clinic,” said PJ Conniff, President of Hammock Dunes Cares. “This contribution reflects our deep-rooted dedication to enhancing the well-being of our community members. We commend the invaluable work of the Flagler Free Clinic and are honored to play a role in advancing their critical healthcare initiatives.”

Terri Belletto, Executive Director of the Flagler Free Clinic, expressed gratitude: “We are beyond grateful to Hammock Dunes Cares for their extraordinary generosity. This substantial donation will undoubtedly make a profound impact on the clinic’s ability to serve the healthcare needs of the community.”

In 2024, the Florida Senate passed legislation increasing the maximum income eligibility for free clinic services from 200% to 300% of the federal poverty level. This expansion allows individuals and families earning up to $74,580 for a family of three to access the Flagler Free Clinic’s comprehensive, no-cost healthcare services. With a larger pool of eligible patients, the clinic’s need for funding has grown to meet the increased demand for services.

The Flagler Free Clinic strives to maximize the impact of every donation, aiming to transform each dollar received into ten dollars’ worth of comprehensive care. Continued support and involvement are vital to sustaining and enhancing its impact on residents in need.

The Flagler Free Clinic is celebrating 20 years of service with a Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Hammock Beach’s Ocean Course. Sponsorships are not available for this fun-filled day supporting free healthcare for Flagler County’s uninsured residents.