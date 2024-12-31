Friends of GTM and the GTM Research Reserve Say Thank You

DaleAnn Viger, executive director of Friends at the GTM Reserve, the conservation organization that supports the 76,000-acre estuarine system in St. Johns and Flagler counties, issued the following letter on Dec. 30:

As we close out another remarkable year, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and dedication to Friends of GTM and the GTM Research Reserve. 2024 has truly been a year to celebrate, filled with incredible achievements and milestones that we could not have reached without you.









Highlights from 2024:

Summer Camp Success: Our Adventures in the Estuary summer camp more than doubled in size, with a 98% registration rate! This growth represents our shared commitment to educating and inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards.

We secured $50,000 in grants to support our educational programs, ensuring that we continue to offer impactful and enriching opportunities to our community. Membership Milestone: Our membership is at an all-time high, with 450 active members who believe in and support our mission.

As we look ahead to 2025, we are excited to build on this momentum with ambitious plans that promise to elevate our impact and enhance the visitor experience:

What’s on the horizon:

Parking Automation: Say goodbye to envelopes and cash! We are planning to automate and streamline the parking process, making visits to the Reserve even more convenient and efficient.

Exhibit Hall Renovation: We’ve begun the process of renovating our exhibit hall to create a more engaging and interactive experience. A fundraising campaign will soon launch to bring this vision to life, and we look forward to your support in this transformative effort.

None of these achievements or future plans would be possible without the generosity, dedication, and passion of our Friends, donors, and volunteers. You are at the heart of everything we do, and your support ensures that we can continue to protect and preserve this vital natural resource for generations to come.

From all of us at Friends of GTM, we wish you a joyous holiday season and a happy, healthy New Year. Here’s to another year of making a difference together!