Free NCCAA Sports Clinic at Holland Park on March 23

Young athletes – get ready for some free fun on the fields! The annual National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Sports Clinic will be held on March 23, 2023. at James F. Holland Memorial Park and Palm Harbor Golf Club between 8:30 am and 1:30 am. This free event promises a morning filled with fun and skill-building exercises.

The clinic will offer free soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, basketball, and golf sessions. Professional coaches and collegiate athletes representing the NCCAA will be on hand to provide guidance and support as participants learn and practice fundamental skills.









Baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball clinics will take place at James F. Holland Memorial Park, while the golf clinics will be held at Palm Harbor Golf Club. Participants must arrive early to register and secure their spot in these exciting sessions.

The NCCAA, with 102 member institutions across the United States, is renowned for its dedication to utilizing athletic competition as a vital component of education, evangelism, and encouragement. Student-athletes within the NCCAA engage in various outreach activities within their communities and beyond, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and service.

“This event promises to be a fantastic opportunity for young athletes to develop their skills, learn from experienced coaches, and connect with their peers in a supportive environment,” said Parks and Recreation Director James Hirst. “Events like these are a testament to our commitment to providing residents safe and exciting recreational opportunities for all ages. We hope everyone comes out to participate.”

Registration for the free NCCAA Sports Clinic is now open and can be completed by clicking here. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete looking to hone your skills or someone who wants to try out a new sport for the first time, this clinic offers something for everyone. We hope to see you there!