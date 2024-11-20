FPC Bulldogs Were Robbed of a Crucial Down in What Had Been a Winning Drive. Principal Reacts.

Mike Lischio was incensed.

“They took a down away. How does this happen? How does this happen in a playoff? How?”

Lischio was calling last Friday night’s regional quarterfinal match between Flagler Palm Coast High School and Spruce Creek High School at FPC on Flagler Broadcasting’s WNZF alongside Rich Carroll. The bulldogs had been on a piercing drive, well into Spruce Creek’s half, with less than 30 seconds remaining and just one point down.









Carroll had been doing the live play-by-play, Lischio was adding color, and the game was broadcast on radio and on Youtube. WNZF’s is the only complete visual record of the game. It was clearly third down.

Except it wasn’t. Nor according to the referee. He called fourth down. The players thought it was still third down, with a chance to kick a field goal and win the game on fourth. Hayden Hayes completed a pass to Robbie Dailey. It was a few yards short of a first down.

That was it. The Bulldogs, robbed of a down, never got a chance to kick a field goal. Game over. The Bulldogs ended their season with a 9-2 record as Spruce Creek advanced to the regional semi-finals with an 8-3 record. FPC Coach Daniel Fish attempted a challenge but was rebuffed by the Florida High School Athletic Association-appointed referees.









FPC Principal Bobby Bossardet responds to what appears to have been the theft of a down that prevented what could likely have been a winning outcome for FPC.

Referees completely skipped third down in this Florida high school football playoff game and a broadcaster was livid (h/t @FootballCounty1) pic.twitter.com/ch3UXD59Sn — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 19, 2024

By Bobby Bossardet

The true purpose of student athletics is to help raise young men and women. As such, our coaches at Flagler Palm Coast High School continue to demonstrate that they are dedicated to teaching our Bulldogs more than just X’s and O’s. It is important that all of our teams learn how to deal with adversity throughout their seasons, lessons that will carry over into their lives long beyond graduation.

As unfortunate as what transpired Friday night is, we will use this experience as an opportunity to learn how to overcome adversity. We acknowledged that sports officials try their best to get it right, but can make mistakes from time to time. When it comes to high school athletics, referees are the ultimate authority when it comes to decisions made on the field. However, as in life, we cannot always control others’ decisions that greatly affect us. But, we can control how we respond to them.

I am extremely proud of how Varsity Football Head Coach Daniel Fish and our entire coaching staff reacted to the call that was made on the field. Coach Fish reacted professionally and took appropriate measures in addressing the situation in the heat of the game, at a time where many could have resorted to other behavior.









Our student-athletes kept their heads up and gave it their best effort for the remaining plays after the call was made. Despite the decision not being overturned, our entire football program continues to respond to the incident like true Bulldogs, with dignity and class.

Many of our Seniors will continue their athletic careers at the next level. Most of the other players will move on to compete in another sport this year. Either way, sports officials will inevitably make mistakes in future competitions. It is important that coaches teach their athletes that not only can controversial calls be made from time to time, but that the energy players, coaches and fans alike can spend on losing control of their emotions in these moments could be redirected toward future on-field success, rather than on a call that is not going to be overturned.

Both teams played a great game and put on one heck of a performance. Yes, I am disappointed that our team did not have the opportunity to complete what could have been a game-winning drive. However, I am not going to let that rob our kids of the very impressive season they just completed.

I am proud of our students’ athletes who continue to model what it means to be a Bulldog on and off the competition field. I have absolutely no doubt that we are going to continue to improve every day, and we will not allow the distractions of a controversial decision to prevent us from moving forward and staying focused on our core mission of preparing this next generation of Bulldogs.

Bobby Bossardet has been the principal at Flagler Palm Coast High School since June 2022.