Florida Turns Anti-LGBTQ Enmity on Target Corp., Blaming Stock Drop on Pride Campaign

Three days into his job, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Thursday announced a class-action lawsuit that alleges Target Corp. did not properly disclose to investors the risks of a 2023 LGBTQ Pride campaign that drew a consumer backlash and caused a drop in the retailer’s stock price.

Uthmeier and private attorneys filed the 163-page lawsuit in federal court in Fort Myers on behalf of the State Board of Administration, which manages Florida’s massive pension fund and other investments. The lawsuit is one of at least three similar cases against Target in Florida.









The lawsuit alleges that Target made false and misleading statements about “Environmental, Social and Governance” and “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” mandates that led to the May 2023 Pride campaign.

“The campaign provoked immense consumer backlash and boycotts that caused Target’s sales to fall for the first time in six years and wiped out over $25 billion in Target’s market capitalization — leading Target’s stock to experience its longest losing streak in 23 years,” the lawsuit said.

Uthmeier was sworn in Monday as attorney general after serving as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chief of staff. DeSantis appointed Uthmeier to replace former Attorney General Ashley Moody, who became a U.S. senator last month.

The lawsuit names as defendants Target, Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell and members of the company’s Board of Directors. It alleges violations of a law known as the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.









“Target’s CEO Brian Cornell and its Board of Directors did not oversee or disclose the obvious risks of Target’s 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign and the ESG/DEI initiatives which it advanced, but they told investors that they did,” the lawsuit said. “In doing so, they deceived Target investors as to the true nature of the risks of their investments and caused them to unknowingly support Target’s board and management in their misuse of investor funds to serve its divisive political and social goals — and ultimately cost investors billions.”

But in a January 2024 court filing in one of the other Florida cases, Target disputed such allegations, saying it “repeatedly warned investors of the risk” of consumer boycotts because of its initiatives, including the 2023 Pride campaign.

The Target filing said the plaintiffs in that case were unhappy with “Target’s business judgment about merchandising. But disagreeing with Target’s business judgment does not give rise to an actionable claim under the securities laws.”









The new lawsuit filed on behalf of the State Board of Administration seeks to include a class of all people who bought Target stock from March 9, 2022, to Aug. 16, 2023. It said the class likely would include “at least hundreds of thousands of members.”

The class period was chosen because Target issued a 2021 annual report on March 9, 2022, and reported quarterly earnings on Aug. 16, 2023, that included the period of the Pride campaign.

The lawsuit said the State Board of Administration held 787,694 Target shares on March 8, 2022, and continued buying shares after that. It also said Target had a $160.96 stock price on May 17, 2023 — as the backlash took place — before falling to a low of $105.01 per share on Oct. 6, 2023. The price closed at $128.13 on Thursday.

Uthmeier was joined in filing the lawsuit by attorneys from the group America First Legal and the firms Boyden Gray PLLC and Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC.

“Corporations that push radical leftist ideology at the expense of financial returns jeopardize the retirement security of Florida’s first responders and teachers,” Uthmeier said in a prepared statement. “My office will stridently pursue corporate reform so that companies get back to the business of doing business — not offensive political theatre.”

–Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida