Flagler Cares Partners With Re-Nu Mental Wellness Center, Formerly Known as Palm Coast Counseling



Flagler Cares, a one-stop health and social care organization, welcomed Re-Nu Mental Wellness Center to the Flagler County Village in Palm Coast, on July 1 as a community partner.

Re-Nu Mental Wellness Center, formerly known as Palm Coast Counseling, was recently sold to Dr. De-Shaunah Dixon, who also owns Wellness Centers in Pompano Beach, Fla. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.









Re-Nu provides comprehensive psychotherapy and mental health medication management for individuals of all ages. Re-Nu currently accepts all major insurances including CIGNA, AETNA, OPTUM, TRICARE, and BCBS FL/SC. Current and new patients will be seen in-person at the Flagler County Village address, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B302, Palm Coast. Tele-Health services are also available.

Jeannette Simmons, the Chief Clinical Officer with Flagler Cares shared, “I’m excited to have RE-NU Wellness Center join us at the Flagler County Village! I look forward to exploring opportunities with them and making a meaningful impact in our community.”

“I am thrilled to have Re-Nu Mental Wellness Center partner with Flagler Cares at the Flagler County Village. This presents a tremendous opportunity for my team and I to deliver comprehensive mental health services to Palm Coast and its neighboring communities.”

Re-Nu Mental Wellness Center approaches mental health from a holistic-whole point of view. This approach integrates preventive measures, early intervention strategies, and treatment options tailored to individual needs. It emphasizes destigmatizing mental health issues, promoting awareness, and fostering a supportive environment conducive to seeking help. Key components include access to affordable and culturally competent mental health services. To learn more about Re-Nu Mental Wellness Center, call (954) 440-7858, or book an appointment online.

Flagler Cares accepts clients who need support, direct assistance, and referrals to resources that can help keep them healthy and safe. Flagler Cares offers a support system through a wide range of collaborative community partners to provide high-quality services, including the Flagler County Village where clients can access multiple agencies in one location. Through their comprehensive knowledge, staff connect with clients to navigate the systems of support. To learn more about Flagler Cares, call (386) 319-9483, email [email protected], or submit a Help Form.