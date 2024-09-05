Flagler Tiger Bay Host U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg on Sept. 18, and Candidate Forum on Sept. 25

Announcing a full schedule of speakers for the Fall 2024 season, the Flagler Tiger Bay Club is set to host two events in September.

Starting with U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger B. Handberg on September 18 as the luncheon’s keynote speaker, Handberg will discuss the roles and responsibilities of a U.S. Attorney within the federal system during his presentation at the Hammock Dunes Club, starting at noon.









Specializing in white collar crimes including public corruption, money laundering, drug trafficking and more, Handberg worked with Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly in 2023 on “Operation: Ice Man,” resulting in one of the county’s largest drug trafficking cases to date.

Non-members may attend as a President’s Guest for $40, by registering at www.FlaglerTigerBayClub.com.

The following week the Flagler Tiger Bay Club will host the 2024 General Election Candidate Forum on Wednesday, September 25 at the Palm Coast Community Center from 5-8 PM.

Free and open to the public, candidates for Flagler County Board of County Commissioners District 3: Kim Carney and Jose Fabiani, and District 5: Michael McElroy and Pam Richardson, City of Palm Coast Mayor Cornelia Downing Manfre and Mike Norris, City of Palm Coast Council Member District 1: Ty Miller and Jeffery Cortland Seib, and District 3: Ray Stevens and Andrew Werner have been invited as well as State Representative, District 19 candidates Sam Greco (R) and Adam Morley (D).

Fabiani and McElroy are write-in candidates whose candidacy was specifically aimed at closing the two primaries to non-Republicans, thus disenfranchising more than 47,000 voters. Neither candidate paid a fee to qualify. Neither raised money to run a campaign. Neither has campaigned to date, or shoeed interest in the race. Carney’s and Richardson’s victories are all but assured.

Moderated by Flagler Tiger Bay Club members and select members of the community, topics will cover a variety of key issues facing the Flagler County community, and the candidates’ views on how to address each. The event will be broadcast live on WNZF NewsRadio and televised on WNZF’s YouTube channel in addition to livestreaming on the social media platforms of Flagler News Weekly, Palm Coast Observer, Flagler Live, and AskFlagler.

The public is invited to submit questions to the Flagler Tiger Bay Club for the candidates by emailing [email protected], no later than September 18.