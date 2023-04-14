Flagler Beach Rotary Buys City Police a $10,000 Emergency Response Trailer

The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is pleased to announce that the club has purchased a new Emergency Response Trailer for the City of Flagler Beach.

“Actions speak louder than words — and words can’t adequately explain how much the motto “People of Action” pertains to the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach. The donation of the Emergency Response Trailer (ERT) is a huge benefit to the city, as it will afford our city staff a piece of mobile equipment that can be centrally staged and ready to be utilized for traffic control responses when time is of the essence,” said Matt Doughney, City of Flagler Beach Police Chief.









Doughney said that the ERT will house barricades, cones and other traffic related equipment that can be deployed to divert traffic in a variety of situations, such as motor vehicle crashes, post storm flooding, the blocking of streets for low hanging wires, water main breaks and house fires.

“The Rotarians in Flagler Beach are a group that truly embody the mantra of “service above self” and their generosity speaks volumes about how much they truly care about our wonderful community here in Flagler Beach. Partnering with the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach on any/all projects has always a pleasure and KUDOS to them making this project a reality,” said Doughney.

The trailer was purchased as part of a matching grant program under which half the funds were provided by Rotary Club of Flagler Beach and half came from Rotary District 6970 through its grant program. The total project budget, including the trailer, interior shelves and exterior graphics was $10,000.

“The emergency response trailer for the City of Flagler Beach will help protect residents when they are most vulnerable following a disaster or at other times of emergency. Rotarians are people of action and making this kind of impact locally is one of our highest priorities,” said Sheila Pillath, President of Rotary Club of Flagler Beach.

The 6 x 10, fully enclosed aluminum trailer features colorful graphics with city and Rotary logos as well as a signature photography of Flagler Beach used with permission from local photographer (and newly elected City Commissioner) Scott Spradley. The graphics were designed and applied through the Vinyl Graphics Application Certificate Program at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility of Flagler County, where inmates gain new career skills so they are better prepared to successfully re-enter everyday life in Flagler County.

Rotarians and city commissioners cheer in front of the new emergency response trailer prior to a Rotary Club of Flagler Beach meeting last week in Flagler Beach. (Flagler Beach Rotary)