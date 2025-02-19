Don’t Blame Trans People for Your Own Struggles

By ,

Across the country, trans and nonbinary people and their families are reeling from President Trump’s cruel anti-trans executive orders, which restrict our access to passports, lifesaving healthcare, military service, athletics, and more.

This builds off an election season that placed us squarely in the crosshairs of political and religious scapegoating.









In 2024 alone, 672 anti-trans bills were introduced at the state and federal level, most of them targeting trans and nonbinary young people. Although more than 600 of those bills failed, President Trump just signed an executive order carrying out many of their worst impulses.

Trump’s order directs multiple agencies to withhold funds from medical providers that provide gender-affirming medical treatments to children. Despite legal challenges to the order, several major hospital systems have indefinitely suspended this care already.

These assaults on trans and nonbinary people closely parallel the strategy that Christian Nationalists used in politicizing abortion access — an issue that had been previously considered apolitical by the majority of Americans, including the majority of American Christians.

Now the eerily similar argument of “defending innocent children” is being deployed against gender-affirming care, despite overwhelming medical and psychological evidence that this care saves young people’s lives.









Denying this care is about repressively controlling young people, not protecting them.

Throughout history, the unjust and powerful have sought to control people’s bodies as a means to maintain their own social position. This often led to “othering” people who could be isolated, marginalized, and blamed for any variety of injustices, while drawing attention away from those who were actually responsible for widespread misery. It’s a practice that goes all the way back to ancient Rome.

Today, both in the United States and in many parts of the world, trans and nonbinary people — a tiny, frequently poor, and marginalized percentage of the general population — are being used as scapegoats, as symbolic threats to the “right” way of being.

There is nothing innate or organic about the rise of anti-LGBTQ hate in the United States. As illustrated through the research of Translash Media, organizations like the National Christian Foundation, the DeVos Family, and the Council for National Policy have been instrumental in the funding, development, and workshopping of anti-trans and anti-queer sentiment, policy, and theology.

Fundamentalist Protestant organizations such as Focus on the Family, the Family Policy Alliance, and the Family Research Council have been key in launching the anti-trans movement within the last decade, including drafting the first anti-trans legislation at the Heritage Foundation’s “Summit on Protecting Children from Sexualization” conference in 2019.

These constant attacks are aimed at getting struggling people to blame trans folks for their problems. And they’re designed to keep us all politically reactive, overwhelmed, and unfocused on the deep systemic failures of our society.









But trans and nonbinary people know all too well what it’s like to struggle. Indeed, being poor and being trans are frequently inseparable experiences: trans and nonbinary people are twice as likely to be unemployed, twice as likely to be homeless, and four times as likely to live in extreme poverty than the general population.

So we are allies in the struggle against hardship, not rivals. Similarly, we see our struggles as trans people as linked to the fights for reproductive justice, fair wages, safe working conditions, housing, and immigration justice — and against sexual violence, militarism, and police brutality.

In short, we support every other struggle for people just trying to live safely in their own bodies.

While the real dangers and strain of this moment cannot be underestimated, we must continue to examine and effectively address the root causes of our suffering — and find our common cause with all other hurting and dispossessed people.

Aaron Scott (he/him) is the Gender Justice Officer for the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church and a founding pastor of the Freedom Church of the Poor. Minister Moses Hernandez McGavin (he/they) is a Minister with the Freedom Church of the Poor.