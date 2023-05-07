Palm Coast Attempts to Control Canal Weed With Grass Carp

The City of Palm Coast Stormwater & Engineering department is implementing an eco-friendly alternative method to aquatic weed biological control in the canals in Palm Coast by rehoming triploid grass carp to several locations throughout the community.

Triploid grass carp thrive in shallow water and enjoy warm aquatic temperatures. Their intense appetite for various underwater plant life sets these fish apart, including aquatic weeds hydrilla and Water Hyacinth. Both are indigenously invasive aquatic weeds that are labor-intensive to control due to extremely rapid growth.









Through proper permitting acquired with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), the city has sourced 700 adolescent Triploid Grass Carp to be rehomed in several different canal heads, including; Rippling, Bellaire, Jefferson Davis, London and Beachwood Cove.

“Using Triploid Grass Carp as a way to control the aquatic weeds biologically is environmentally beneficial as it reduces the amount of herbicides needed to remove these plant species,” explains Stacey Davis, Stormwater Assistant Maintenance Manager. “Using alternative methods like this will benefit both our residents and environment.”

In addition to biological aquatic weed control, the City of Palm Coast also maintains the canals using Mechanical Control with an Aquatic Weed Harvester that scoops the underwater weeds by the roots and relocates them along the shoreline for collection. This method is done periodically by licensed contractors for this scope of work.