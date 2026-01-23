Flagler Student Musicians Shine at All-State; All-County Concert Set for Jan. 31

Flagler County’s top student musicians took center stage in Tampa this past weekend, with four local students representing the district in the Florida All-State Band—a selection process often described as the musical equivalent of making an All-State athletic team.

The students, who survived a rigorous audition cycle that began last September, performed Saturday alongside the state’s most elite performers.

The 2026 All-State Roster

The following students were selected for the honor:

Emily Rhee (Indian Trails Middle): Middle School All-State Clarinet

Joshua Palacious (Indian Trails Middle): Middle School All-State Trombone

Oliver Esquival-Novek (Flagler Palm Coast High): High School All-State Alto Saxophone

George Biedenbach (Matanzas High): High School All-State Trombone

Matanzas High School Band Director Ryan Schulz also drew a spotlight, though his work was behind the baton and the spreadsheet. Schulz served as the coordinator for the High School Honors Band, a massive logistical undertaking involving more than 100 schools and 120 students from across Florida.

All-County Concert Next Weekend

For residents who missed the Tampa performances, the district’s internal talent will be on display at the annual Flagler All-County Band Concert on Saturday, Jan. 31.

The event, held at the Matanzas High School Pirate Theater, begins at 11:30 a.m.

This year’s clinic features a notable guest roster. Bernie Hendricks, the President-Elect of the Florida Music Education Association, and Orange County music educator Amy Wacksman will spend the weekend conducting student ensembles and leading professional development sessions for the district’s band directors before the Saturday showcase.