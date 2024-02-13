Austin Ross, 26-Year-Old Recruit Hopeful with Flagler Sheriff’s Office, Dies During Physical Agilities Test

Austin Ross, a 26-year-old Palm Coast resident hoping to become a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy, fell to the ground during a physical agilities test Monday morning, the first step toward becoming a recruit, and later died of an apparently heart-related medical episode.









Ross, a local resident since 2021, had been a sales consultant with Palm Coast Ford for almost three years, earning a high salary, when he decided to find a career that was “more in line with my own morals and values,” he wrote in his Jan. 29 application for the Sheriff’s Office. He had previously lived in maryland and attended college in West Virginia, moving to Palm Coast with family.

Ross had not yet made it through the recruiting process: the physical agilities test was essentially the first stop for potential recruits who, once they’d made it through the test, would then move on to an interview. There were about eight to 10 potential recruits taking the test Monday morning behind the Sheriff’s Operations Center in Bunnell, some of them looking to be deputies, some to be in corrections.

They were all participating in the “physical abilities test,” an eight-step model developed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in line with national and industry models. “Components of the test were designed to simulate actual tasks and essential knowledge, skills, and abilities required of the job and are conducted in a continuous flow manner that is time-dependent in order to determine the participant’s level of physical condition and aerobic capacity while simulating the physical aspects of the job,” a two-page brief explaining the eight tasks if the test states.









The test includes tasks as basic as opening the trunk of a patrol car with a key to running 220 yards on a flat surface toward an obstacle course to the obstacle course itself, which includes scaling a 40-inch wall, running brief distances, crawling eight feet under a barrier, and so on: tasks that a deputy would likely be faced with in a typical day, either in part or in whole. Any portion of the course must be repeated if hurdles or pylons are knocked over.

The test also includes a sprint of 50 feet and the dragging of a 150-pound dummy 100 feet on a grassy surface, then back to the obstacle course and another 220-yard run. Latter steps include picking up a firearm and firing six rounds before returning to the car and going through basic steps there. All recruits sign a release saying they’re aware that the P.A.T., as it is referred to for short, “may be hazardous,” and that they relieve the agency of liability if the individual suffers any damage, “whether or not such damage, injury or death results from the Sheriff’s negligence.”

Ross had been going through the steps when he feel to his knees, seemingly out of breath, at 10:32 a.m., according to very spare dispatch notes from the 911 center. The notes include mention of Ross’s weight: 300 pounds. He did not lose consciousness. He was provided water and paramedics were dispatched at 10:43. Paramedics requested more help, and three deputies were among those who provided Ross CPR, restoring his pulse before he was transported to the hospital. He died there that afternoon.









“This is a very tragic situation for the family, for our organization, we truly want everybody who comes to our process to be very, very successful. Our hearts go out to his family as well,” Sheriff’s Chief Mark Strobridge said this afternoon. “It is our understanding that it was his desire to become a law enforcement officer and this was the very first step in that process. As a result, the sheriff is going to make him an honorary deputy posthumously.”

Sheriff Rick Staly and the agency’s human resources team met with the other applicants after the incident, and offered mental health and other services to all participants–potential recruits as well as deputies at the training session.

The incident is reminiscent of the death of Sgt. Dominic Guida of the Bunnell Police Department in 2021, after a 19-year career with Bunnell and the Sheriff’s Office. Guida died of a heart attack during a training session with fellow-law enforcement officers, at the so-called burn tower on Justice Lane.