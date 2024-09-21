All the Incendiary Comments Mark Robinson Made

In an online message board prior to becoming Lt. Governor of North Carolina, Republican Mark Robinson referred to himself as a “black NAZI,” a “perv,” recalled spying as a teenager on college-age women showering and admitted to enjoying pornography featuring transgender women, according to a bombshell report by CNN.

Robinson made the comments between 2008 and 2011 under the username “minisoldr,” which CNN linked to him extensively through personal details and other identifying information, on “Nude Africa,” a pornographic website.









Many of the comments, which Robinson denies posting, are in stark opposition to his public political stances against LGBTQ+ rights, his unrelenting opposition to abortion access and his culture warrior persona protecting public school children from left-wing indoctrination.

Robinson listed his full name on his Nude Africa profile and used the same email address he used for several other websites for years, CNN reported.

Here are the comments Robinson posted online, as reported by CNN:

On his affinity for transgender pornography:

“I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f*cking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

On gay pornography:

“That’s sum ole sick a** f*ggot bullsh*t!” he wrote.

On spying on women in public gym showers when he was 14, recounted wistfully in hindsight:

“I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it! It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered,” Robinson wrote on Nude Africa.

“I went peeping again the next morning,” Robinson wrote. “but after that I went back the ladder was locked! So those two times where [sic] the only times I got to do it! Ahhhhh memories!!!!”









On Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights movement:

“Get that f*cking commie bastard off the National Mall!,” Robinson wrote about the dedication of the memorial to King in Washington D.C., by then-President Barack Obama.

“I’m not in the KKK. They don’t let blacks join. If I was in the KKK I would have called him Martin Lucifer Koon!”

Again in 2011, Robinson called King a “commie bastard,” “worse than a maggot,” a “ho f**king, phony,” and a “huckster.”

Those are not the only known instances in which Robinson, who would become North Carolina’s first Black Governor if elected, has attacked King. He has repeatedly mocked the Civil Rights leader, whose son Martin Luther King III publicly denounced Robinson for his “outright rejection of the Civil Rights movement my father and so many others lived and died for.”

On Jews:

In October 2010, Robinson used “hebe,” a shortened form of Hebrew and a derogatory term for Jewish people. He said he liked the show “Good Times” developed by Norman Lear, saying “the show itself was a bunch of heb [sic] written liberal bullshit!” CNN reported.

In another post the same month, he said “I’m a Black Nazi!” during a discussion of Black Republicans. In that same vein, Robinson wrote in March 2012 that he favored Nazi leader Adolf Hitler to elected officials over then-President Obama.

“I’d take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington right now!” he wrote.

On slavery:

The same month he disparaged Jews, Robinson posted a rosy view of human chattel slavery as practiced in the American South and his desire to participate, as an enslaver.

“Slavery is not bad. Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few,” Robinson wrote.

On abortion:

Robinson’s political opposition to abortion is extreme and well-documented. He has blamed rape victims for their assaults and called for a ban on terminating pregnancies in North Carolina under any circumstances, without exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother.

Online, as minisoldr, Robinson feels differently, CNN reported. In 2010, he expressed ambivalence over a celebrity’s abortion.









“I don’t care. I just wanna see the sex tape!” Robinson wrote. Elsewhere, during a discussion of whether to believe a woman’s story about being raped by a cab driver, Robinson posted that “the moral of this story….. Don’t f**k a white b*tch!”

Just minutes before the story appeared on CNN.com, Robinson released a short video dismissing the report as “salacious trash” and attacking his opponent, Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, for leaking the story to the press. He provided no evidence that Stein’s campaign had a hand in revealing Robinson’s online past.

“Our opponents are desperate to shift the focus here from the substantive issues … to salacious tabloid trash,” Robinson said. “We cannot allow that to happen. … We’re not going to let them do that. We are staying in this race. We are in it to win it.”

–Dan Parsons, Florida Politics