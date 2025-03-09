AdventHealth’s Creation Life Program Helps Palm Coast Pastor Lose 100 Pounds and Find a New Mission

After spending more than 30 years as a pastor, John Huff was at a crossroads. Retired, grieving the loss of his wife, and struggling with his health, he felt lost. His weight had climbed, his diabetes was worsening, and he wasn’t sure what was next.

Then, he found a program that changed everything.

In early 2023, Huff attended a CREATION Life program at AdventHealth Palm Coast. This faith-based wellness plan emphasizes eight core principles: choice, rest, environment, activity, trust in God, interpersonal relationships, outlook, and nutrition.

“I knew I needed to make a change, but I didn’t know where to start,” said John Huff. “This program gave me the tools, the support, and the motivation to take control of my health. It wasn’t just about losing weight—it was about getting my life back.”

Over eight weeks, Huff made small, but meaningful changes tied to each principle:

Choice : He recognized his power to make decisions that positively impacted his health.

: He recognized his power to make decisions that positively impacted his health. Rest : Prioritizing adequate sleep became essential in his routine.

: Prioritizing adequate sleep became essential in his routine. Environment : He modified his surroundings to support a healthier lifestyle.

: He modified his surroundings to support a healthier lifestyle. Activity : Huff incorporated regular physical exercise into his daily schedule.

: Huff incorporated regular physical exercise into his daily schedule. Trust in God : His faith provided strength and motivation.

: His faith provided strength and motivation. Interpersonal relationships : He leaned on family and friends for support.

: He leaned on family and friends for support. Outlook : Maintaining a positive mindset became a cornerstone of his journey.

: Maintaining a positive mindset became a cornerstone of his journey. Nutrition: Huff adopted a balanced and nutritious diet.

By the end of the program, Huff lost 100 pounds.

“I was diabetic and cut down on insulin to very little,” he said. “I was hardly active and now I can walk and find ways to be active.”

But, that wasn’t the only transformation.

Inspired by his journey, Huff is now a volunteer pastor at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway, offering comfort and support to patients facing their own health struggles.

“When they found out that I was a retired pastor, they asked me to help,” Huff said. “It’s been a blessing. Everyone has been supportive and caring, and I get to be there for people when they need it most.”

His journey exemplifies how a comprehensive approach to wellness can lead to lasting, positive change.

AdventHealth Palm Coast will host the next CREATION Life series from March 11 through April 29, with sessions every Tuesday evening.

The workshop covers everything from faith and mindset to healthy eating and movement, with live cooking demonstrations and practical wellness tips.

Participants can attend in person at the hospital or join virtually via Zoom. To register or learn more, visit the Healthy Flagler events page.