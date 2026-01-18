AdventHealth Palm Coast Among Forbes’ Inaugural List of America’s Top Hospitals

Most people don’t think about hospital rankings until they’re facing a real decision: where to go, who to trust, how close is close enough. A new national ranking from Forbes offers added clarity for families across Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties, naming six AdventHealth hospitals among America’s Top Hospitals.

The inaugural list highlights hospitals nationwide that demonstrate strong patient outcomes, high safety standards, and positive patient experiences. For area residents, the designation points to something practical: high-quality hospital care available locally.

To develop the list, Forbes evaluated about 5,400 general acute care hospitals currently operating in the United States. From that group, about 2,500 hospitals met the publication’s inclusion criteria based on publicly available data across key quality and safety measures. Only hospitals earning four or five stars were included on Forbes’ inaugural Top Hospitals list.

AdventHealth East Florida Division hospitals recognized on the 2026 Forbes America’s Top Hospitals list include:

· AdventHealth Daytona Beach

· AdventHealth DeLand

· AdventHealth Fish Memorial

· AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach

· AdventHealth Palm Coast

· AdventHealth Waterman

“The families in our communities deserve to know who they can turn to and trust when it matters most,” said Rob Deininger , executive vice president and CEO for AdventHealth’s East Florida Division. “This recognition reflects what happens when skilled care is paired with genuine human connection. It’s care delivered close to home by teams who live in the communities they serve and earn that trust in each and every interaction.”

Across hospitals in the East Florida Division, teams focus on caring for the whole person — body, mind, and spirit — while continuing to expand access to advanced services, strengthen the local health care workforce and support better health throughout the region.