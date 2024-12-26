Palm Coast Government’s Website Launches ADA Functions to Improve Access for All

The City of Palm Coast has implemented a new ADA (Americans with Disabilities) Widget on its official website, palmcoast.gov, designed to improve accessibility and inclusivity for all users. This feature provides a variety of tools to enhance the online experience for individuals with different accessibility needs.









ADA is a landmark law that ensures people with disabilities have equal access to public spaces, services, and information, regardless of ability.

“This new ADA functionality is a significant milestone in ensuring everyone has equal access to essential City information,” said Doug Akins, Palm Coast’s Information Technology Director. “I want to thank our I.T. Department for their dedication and hard work in improving services for all residents. Their innovative solutions and relentless efforts are creating meaningful changes that truly benefit our community.”

Key Features of the ADA Widget:

Font: Choose a clear, easy-to-read font for improved readability.

Choose a clear, easy-to-read font for improved readability. Font Size: Adjust the text size to personal preference.

Adjust the text size to personal preference. Text Spacing: Modify spacing for better clarity and comprehension.

Modify spacing for better clarity and comprehension. Cursor Size: Increase the cursor size for easier navigation.

Increase the cursor size for easier navigation. Contrast: Adjust screen colors for enhanced visibility.

Adjust screen colors for enhanced visibility. Highlight Elements: Make buttons and links stand out for smoother navigation.

Make buttons and links stand out for smoother navigation. CSS: Apply custom styles for a more intuitive page layout.

Apply custom styles for a more intuitive page layout. Focus: Highlight active sections to maintain orientation on the page.

Highlight active sections to maintain orientation on the page. Animations: Turn off animations and videos to reduce distractions.

Turn off animations and videos to reduce distractions. Audio: Control audio settings for a personalized experience.

Control audio settings for a personalized experience. Hide Images: Switch to a text-only format by removing images.

Switch to a text-only format by removing images. Alternative Text: View descriptions for images when hovering over them.

These features reflect Palm Coast’s commitment to making its digital services accessible to all, including those with disabilities. The City will continue to monitor and improve the site’s accessibility to ensure it meets the community’s needs.

The ADA Widget is part of the City’s broader efforts to provide equitable access to online information and services. Residents and visitors are invited to explore the new features and share feedback to help the City further enhance the website.

If you require ADA accommodation to participate in any City of Palm Coast events or activities, please contact Virginia Smith at 386-986-2570 or by email at [email protected]. We are committed to ensuring accessibility for all residents and look forward to assisting you.