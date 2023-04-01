Head-On Crash at Flagler Beach Pier Narrowly Misses Mayor, Her Child, Former Mayor and Commissioner

A speeding car was in a head-on crash in front of the Flagler Beach pier this morning, just as a beach clean-up involving children and other volunteers was starting. The driver of the speeding car was airlifted in serious condition. The collision took place within a few feet of the city’s mayor, her child, a former mayor, a city commissioner and the city’s parks and recreation director.









“We were shaking,” Flagler Beach mayor Suzie Johnston said of herself and Linda Provencher, the former mayor. They had been standing by the crosswalk within a few feet of where the crash occurred, with Johnston’s daughter, Commissioner Eric Cooley and Tom Gillin, the parks director.

“If he would have swerved and not hit head on, he’d have taken out Linda P., myself, Syndey, Tom and Eric, we would have been killed.” Provencher is commonly referred to as Linda P. “It could have gone bad in a heartbeat.”

Andrew C. Mintz, who faces criminal charges, was at the wheel of a 2012 silver Honda Civic that was spotted at 9:35 a.m. speeding south on State Road A1A in the Hammock, at 16th Road, then spotted again at North 9th Street, still speeding to extremes until it reached downtown Flagler Beach.

A business’ surveillance video, sent in by Johnston, captured the moment of the collision: A southbound white SUV had just stopped at the crosswalk and started driving again. A silver SUV was driving north, so that the two SUVs were nearly parallel at the crosswalk. At that point a pick-up truck is driving south, approaching the crosswalk slowly.

Mintz’s Honda suddenly appears speeding south in the northbound lane, attempting to pass the pick-up truck. A split second after it does, it strikes the northbound, silver SUV head-on, causing some of both vehicles’ wheels to go airborne as the SUV is crushed toward the boardwalk and the Honda crashes back across the southbound lane, in the crosswalk.









The four occupants of the SUV, including a couple in their 80s in the back seat, were not hurt. The SUV sustained significant damage. The Honda was totaled. Little remained of its driver’s side front end. It also took out a crosswalk sign signaling pedestrian priority. The sign had recently been installed. An emergency helicopter landed a few blocks away and flew Mintz to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. He was in and out o consciousness at the scene.

“The first ting I heard was the sound of the silver car racing toward town and I noticed immediately when it crossed over the yellow line into the other lane,” Johnston said. “That’s when everything started to go into slow motion.” She realized the car was inevitably going too hit someone. “I saw it hit the Nissan frontier truck and the two vehicles go into the air and at that moment I grabbed Sydney because she was closest to me, and ran toward the A frame because at that point I didn’t know if the two vehicles–where they were going to land, if they were going to explode or whatever.”

Cooley ran to check on the elderly occupants of the SUV, then help the driver of the vehicle driven by a local surfer.

“Myself, Suzie, Linda P, Tom Gillin were running the monthly beach cleanup and standing at the new crosswalk actuator chatting when I saw the silver Honda coming south down the street at a very high rate of speed,” Cooley said. “At first I thought it was a younger driver showing off. Then he crossed into the opposing traffic lane still at a very high rate of speed and had a head-on collision with the pickup truck that was in the northbound lane about 3-5 feet in front of us. The collision knocked the pickup into the air in our direction where it knocked down the crosswalk indicator we were standing close to previously.”









A Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy had reported the vehicle going “an an extremely high rate of speed” when i was at the north end of town. The deputy engaged emergency lights and sirens but had lost sight of the vehicle by the time the patrol car had rounded a corner.

“This was especially concerning because just minutes before we had multiple large groups of younger folks crossing the road as part of the beach cleanup that had just departed to clean,” Cooley said. “Had the timing been off by just a few minutes the groups of kids would have been killed or if the car had just hit a little more to the other side, the car would have likely landed on us possibly killing our group of myself, Suzie, her daughter, Tom G. and Linda.”

Johnston thought the Honda was going 70 mph at the time of the collision, and said the car had been clocked going 90 north of town. “Logan in the truck was slowing down, braking,” Johnston said, referring to Logan Smith, the surfer. “He saw us standing at the crosswalk and wasn’t sure we were going to walk into the crosswalk. We were standing in the sun to warm up because it was chilly. He was slowing down, the speeding car had already woven in and out of the traffic through town, and thought he could go around the white SUV.”

Johnston couldn’t recall how many people were near her beyond her group. “It was that moment of you’re trying to save you life and run, protect your child first, bec we didn’t know if the vehicle was going to spin.”







