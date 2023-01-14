Artist Berdella ‘Birdie’ Gibbs’s One-Person Show and Talk at Pineapple Gallery

Ever wonder how a photographer captures such detail or creates exciting color and mood? Berdella Gibbs, affectionately known as Birdie, will be providing stories behind her art as well as an enlightening discussion about how to take spectacular photographs.

Gibbs’s exhibit, “Birds and Beaches: Photography as an Artistic Expression,” runs from Feb. 3 to 5 at Pineapple Gallery, 208 S. Central Avenue, across the street from the Flagler Beach Museum. The gallery will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gibbs will present an artist’s talk on the 4th at 5:30 p.m., as part of a free reception, open to all.









Gibbs loves to share her images, her process and how she views the world as an artist. “I appreciate the beautiful color palette of the coast and sky and love to share those special moments,” Gibbs says. “My style has changed over time. I now feel free to use all the pixels I capture and the software in my computer to express magic, moods and beauty of nature as I see it; realistically and artistically.”

On her About page at her website, she writes: “To me photography isn’t about documenting a place, an event, or a bird; rather it is about a feeling, a story and/or an emotion experienced during a special moment. Those times are often fleeting occurrences that can only be captured and shared through patience, knowledge, perseverance, hard work, a lot of luck and good equipment. In my experience, the harder you work, the luckier you get. For several years I practiced every single day.

“Photography is an art. Choosing a subject, composition, the use of color and light are all creative choices the photographer makes before the shutter is released. Development and processing are the photographers creative and artistic interpretation of that moment. Specific club, contest, or magazine rules may determine how much processing is permitted for their images; however, photographs created as art for display have no rules except what is pleasing to the artist and buyer.”

This show will appeal to all who have wondered how these magical images are created and to anyone who enjoys breathtaking images of nature.