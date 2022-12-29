Smiles Nite Club’s David Ghiloni Gets Sheriff’s Lifesaving Award for Jumping Gunman

The bartender at Smiles Nite Club in Palm Coast who jumped over the bar to fight off a man with a gun – as the man was holding the gun to a woman’s head – was presented a Lifesaving Award from Sheriff Rick Staly on December 19. David Ghiloni, along with other bar patrons, immediately jumped into action on the night of November 20.

Ghiloni is shown on surveillance footage jumping over the bar to protect the female victim who the suspect, Connor Anderson, had put in a headlock and placed the gun to her head. Ghiloni and bar patrons continued attempting to subdue Anderson as he began to recklessly fire the gun several times within the bar. Their actions allowed the female victim and the rest of the bar patrons to escape further danger.









The shooter, Connor Anderson, was taken into custody a short time later in a nearby parking lot by FCSO Deputies. “This courageous act of protecting the female and fighting off this shooter without a doubt saved lives that night,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

“I’m honored to be able to recognize David who so selflessly helped those in need and put his own life in harm’s way to protect others.” Mr. Ghiloni was moving to New York, so Sheriff Staly presented him with the FCSO Life Saving Award before he left the area. Additional Lifesaving Awards related to this case will be presented at FCSO’s next Awards Ceremony scheduled for January 26th, 2023.

Anderson faces nine charges, including six second degree felony counts of shooting into a building and two third degree counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The State Attorney’s office filed the charges on Dec. 19. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark. Anderson is represented by defense attorney Aaron Delgado.