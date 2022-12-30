The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 30, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

The Bach Festival, some 170 hours of Bach interrupted only by the presentation of its Columbia University disk jockeys, is in its zillionth year, streaming free on WKCR here and running through the New Year at midnight.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.









Notably: Rudyard Kipling’s birthday aside (1865), there’s not much by way of notable events that I could quickly unearth from memory or geology these lazy days at year’s end, leaving room for what should have been highlighted yesterday but for Joyce’s Portrait: the anniversary of the massacre at Wounded Knee in 1890, which The New York Times headlined “A Fight With the Hostiles” and, naturally, blamed on Indians: “Big Foot’s Treachery precipitates a Battle.” The lives of several soldiers were “sacrificed.” The Indians were in a “sullen and ugly mood,” though the reporter concedes: “They had been closely pressed by Col. Sumner’s troopers, and were harassed on every side by the cavalry. They had made a forced march for the Bad Lands, accompanied by their squaws and children, who were suffering for food.” The article details how women and children were mowed down as they fled. “The members of the Seventh Cavalry have once more shown themselves to be heroes in the deeds of daring.” Peter Nabokov in his Native American Testimonies (1991) put it differently: “… the Ghost Dance was taken up by disheartened tribes across the Plains and beyond in the 1880s. Its tragic end came shortly before Christmas Day, 1890. A bedraggled band of starving Ghost Dancers was camping along Wounded Knee Creek. They had been pursued by US cavalry soldiers who feared an outbreak. Discovering the Indians, they trained howitzer canons on their tipis. When soldiers searched for weapons, one Sioux was thought to reach for a hidden gun. Within an hour more than two hundred Indian men, women and children lay dead or dying in the snow.”

Now this: The 10 Days of Bach: Violin Concerto in D minor BWV 1052R, performed here by the Netherlands Bach Society, Shunske Sato, violin and direction.









