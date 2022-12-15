MOCI Program Graduates First Cohort at Daytona State College

The first cohort of students participating in Daytona State College’s MOCI program were honored Wednesday at a Rite of Passage ceremony at the Mori Hosseini Center on the Daytona Beach Campus. The program has existed for several years, but this is the first time a cohort of students has worked together through the program.

MOCI was created to help students from underserved populations attend and successfully graduate from college. The program, which is managed by the Falcon HOPE Center, offers cultural enrichment, life skills development and academic preparation for students attending Daytona State. Participants are supported by MOCI mentors, who help them achieve their goals throughout the year.









“We are tremendously proud of these students and look forward to the contributions they will be making to our communities and the world at large,” said Daytona State College President Tom LoBasso. “We’re excited about this program and the value it brings to everyone involved.”

The program emphasizes four key values: Excellence – Achieved through words and deeds; Self-Awareness – Developed through reflection; Self-Respect – Earned through words and actions; and Pride – Demonstrated through behavior.

Members of the first graduating class are:

Maliak Jakell Brunson

Joshua James Crayton

Mario Jose Cuadrado-Diaz

Jerry Daniels III

Travius Markell Davis

Tyler Marques Freeze

Mathias Gentry

Jeremie Albert Guerrier

Ayden Harris

Tharell Van Lewis II

Oni Ashoma Lobban

Aaron Manning

Keshawn Duece Mobley

Jahcorey Robert Rahaman

Mahi Rahman

Madden Joseph Santiago

Sinsear Rich Small

Joshua Stennett

Maxwell Reese Strickland

The Rite of Passage ceremony honors the graduates, their families, mentors, staff, faculty, fellow students, and friends.