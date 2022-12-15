The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
MOCI Program Graduates First Cohort at Daytona State College

Members of the inaugural MOCI cohort stand with Daytona State faculty and staff members Enaris Inman (front left), Job Clement (front center), LaToya Shannon (front right) and Cerese Ramos (center) during their Rite of Passage at the Mori Hosseini Center on Wednesday. (DSC)
The first cohort of students participating in Daytona State College’s MOCI program were honored Wednesday at a Rite of Passage ceremony at the Mori Hosseini Center on the Daytona Beach Campus. The program has existed for several years, but this is the first time a cohort of students has worked together through the program.

MOCI was created to help students from underserved populations attend and successfully graduate from college. The program, which is managed by the Falcon HOPE Center, offers cultural enrichment, life skills development and academic preparation for students attending Daytona State. Participants are supported by MOCI mentors, who help them achieve their goals throughout the year.




“We are tremendously proud of these students and look forward to the contributions they will be making to our communities and the world at large,” said Daytona State College President Tom LoBasso. “We’re excited about this program and the value it brings to everyone involved.”

The program emphasizes four key values: Excellence – Achieved through words and deeds; Self-Awareness – Developed through reflection; Self-Respect – Earned through words and actions; and Pride – Demonstrated through behavior.

Members of the first graduating class are:

Maliak Jakell Brunson
Joshua James Crayton
Mario Jose Cuadrado-Diaz
Jerry Daniels III
Travius Markell Davis
Tyler Marques Freeze
Mathias Gentry
Jeremie Albert Guerrier
Ayden Harris
Tharell Van Lewis II
Oni Ashoma Lobban
Aaron Manning
Keshawn Duece Mobley
Jahcorey Robert Rahaman
Mahi Rahman
Madden Joseph Santiago
Sinsear Rich Small
Joshua Stennett
Maxwell Reese Strickland

The Rite of Passage ceremony honors the graduates, their families, mentors, staff, faculty, fellow students, and friends.

