The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Weather: Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Interviews for the Next Medical Examiner: as the search for the next medical examiner for District 23, which includes Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties continue, interviews of the two finalists are scheduled for today at the St. Johns County administrative building, 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine. Dr. Catherine R Miller is interviewed at 10 a.m. Dr. Wendolyn Sneed is interviewed at 1:30 p.m. The panel interviewing the candidates is chaired by State Attorney R.J. Larizza and includes County Commissioner Andy Dance, representing Flagler. For background, see: “The Next Medical Examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5” and “Critical Medical Examiner Choice for Flagler’s District Down to Chief of Palm Beach Office and One of Her Assistants.”

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].

World Cup: The last two games in the round of 16 today: Morocco and Spain at 10 a.m., Portugal and Switzerland at 2 p.m. So far, and aside from Germany’s early exit and Argentina’s freak loss early on, it’s turning onto a predictable cup of the usual colonialists of the sport.

Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.

In Coming Days:

Notably: This had been her last tweet. (In October, she had tweeted: “male cats should eat mostly wet food as dry food is bad for them.”) Not a happy day at Cheers and other Brown Dogs.

Flagler Beach Webcam:

