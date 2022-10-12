Hyped by Joe Mullins in July, Sale of Ex-Sheriff’s Building for Drug-Treatment Facility Collapses

Less than a month before the primary election he was desperately trying not to lose, Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins ballyhooed what he claimed would be a big win for the county: the impending sale of the former Sheriff’s Operations Center building in Bunnell, and its transformation into a much-needed in-patient treatment facility for people addicted to drugs or alcohol.









Mullins crashed David Ayres’s Free For All Fridays radio show to make the announcement live, and Ayers patched in the prospective buyer, Duke Vinson, who’d not long ago operated a high-end drug treatment facility in St. Augustine. That facility closed. Mullins could not contain his excitement, and Vinson said the building was under contract. (See: “Possible In-Patient Facility for Addicts in Place of Former Sheriff’s ‘Mold-Ops’ Raises Some Eyebrows.”)

Plenty of skepticism surrounded the announcement, not least because it Mullins headlining it. Mullins has a record of exaggerating or making things up. His re-election bid was in SOS mode, desperate for lifelines. But Vinson’s record was also checkered, his associations with various organizations no longer current.

The skepticism was warranted. The sale of the 36,000 square foot building has fallen through.

Listed as “under contract” until recently, it is no longer so. The sales price has been lowered from $3.95 million, when it was first listed, to $2.9 million.









Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, who chairs the Public Safety Coordinating Council, relayed to the assembled members of the group at the end of this morning’s meeting a conversation he had with Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, a Realtor, describing how the sale collapsed.

Alfin confirmed it this afternoon. “The buyer was my client,” he said.

“They thought originally it was ideal because of the way it was laid out,” he said. Tenant improvements had initially been estimated at $500,000. After more analysis, that figure tripled to $1.5 million to properly outfit the entire building. “That exceeded the financial model that this group was comfortable with. The bottom line was the building was just too big for their model and the return on investment,” Alfin said. But he said the buyers were also leery about the size of the facility: it is too large for their purposes.

The soundness of the building was not in question, Alfin said. The potential buyer had an air quality test done and it passed, “so there was no issue with the previous concern over the air quality,” Alfin said, “because the previous owner had done a significant amount of repair and renovation work to the building since it was vacated by the sheriff.” Vinson would have operated the facility, with backing from a financial group that specializes in this type of facilities. “That was the money,” Alfin said.









“It’s risky to promote a conclusion in advance of an actual hard money transaction,” Alfin said, a reference to the pre-mature promotion of the sale in July. “Most of these deals, they really take shape after a due diligence is completed and a significant prepayment goes hard, so there’s no return of those funds. Personally I wouldn’t promote a real estate transaction on the commercial side before there’s a hard money date.”

The bottom line was that the building would not be turned into a residential treatment center. The center, as Vinson and Mullins had described it, was expected to bring 50 to 100 jobs, but draw on patients wealthy enough to pay for the treatment–not on the uninsured or under-insured, and likely not on local residents.

The sheriff vacated the building in June 2018 after employees persistently complained of symptoms similar to those suffered by people who endure sick-building syndrome, and after several employees had asked for and were granted permission to work off site because of their symptoms, some of them severe. The sheriff relocated much of his operations to the county courthouse, pending the construction of a new operations center on Commerce Boulevard. That facility is expected to be completed soon.

While an in-patient treatment facility is “sorely needed,” Staly said this afternoon, “I was always skeptical that this facility would be safe for anyone, and so between the renovation cost to do that and make it into a treatment facility, it became cost prohibitive.” The sheriff still doubts the building can be made safe for long-term occupancy. “It may be safe if you’re in and out quick, but long-term, I don’t believe that building could be safe based on my experience.”

The old building off Moody Boulevard in Bunnell had once been a hospital. It was nicknamed “Mold-Ops” by sheriff’s personnel. Its history was another reason why the prospect of turning it in to an in-patient facility caused some surprise. Still, the proposed facility quickly won support by local governments, including Bunnell and the county, and from the sheriff, who has been pressing for more treatment options for years: the county jail is in effect the only de facto in-patient treatment facility in the county for males. SMA Healthcare runs Project Warm at what used to be the Vince Carter Sanctuary, near the jail, but that’s for young women.

“Based on that company’s model, it was never going to be for the uninsured or the under-insured. That company, their programs are all higher-end, private pay,” Carrie Baird, the CEO of Flagler Cares, said. “We definitely need more resources in the county for people who are uninsured.” Baird referred to the way the Vince Carter Sanctuary, on Justice Lane, the road leading to the county jail, had started as a private pay facility. It did not make it as such. “Someone who wants to pay $60,000 probably wants to be on the beach, not near the jail. But we definitely need more resources for the uninsured.”









Alfin, speaking as Palm Coast’s mayor, said he was “very disappointed because with the opioid and the overdose crisis we have in Flagler County, I thought this could fill a regional need very, very well.” Even if another facility may be in the works, “How many folks are doing to die in the next two to five years before that’s completed?”

Flagler County still intends to focus on developing a private-public partnership to build an in-patient drug-treatment facility for the uninsured and under-insured. Holly Albanese, the county’s legislative liaison, summed up the goal at a September workshop before the County Commission. “Our part in this would be providing the land, hopefully getting the money from the legislature to be able to build the facility,” Albanese said. SMA “would also look to the legislature to provide funding for operations for this new facility.”

It would be a 10,000 square-foot, 20-bed stabilization unit to treat substance abuse. It would accept “voluntary and involuntary clients,” meaning that it would take in patients referred by the courts. It would be for short-term stabilization until longer-term care is arranged elsewhere in the community. “The new treatment unit will also be structured with individual group, community based therapy,” including medical-assisted treatment, which uses medication to wean addicts from drugs.

“What we’re asking the legislature to do is provide $6 million to actually construct the facility,” Albanese said.