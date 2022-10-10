Hurricane Debris Removal Continues in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, Starts in Flagler on Tuesday

Hurricane Ian debris removal is continuing in Flagler County’s cities or about to begin in unincorporated Flagler, and is expected to take several more days, with patience at a premium.









Waste Pro will begin Hurricane Ian debris collection in residential neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of Flagler County on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The pick-ups will include private homeowners’ associations and gated communities.

In Palm Coast, Waste Pro swept the city and picked up as much vegetative debris as possible last week, removing debris less than 2 cubic yards in volume last Wednesday (as per its contractual obligations to remove yard waste on that day), documenting all homes with debris that was over the limit. Thursday and Friday, city crews followed to remove the larger debris, but it wasn’t enough.

“We are still working every day to pick up the debris,” a Palm Coast spokesperson said Monday evening. “Waste Pro is back to normal pick up schedule and our public works crews are picking up the larger debris. There was a lot more than anticipated.”

There will be no charge to residents for the debris removed by Palm Coast crews. Vegetative debris should be near the road in the City’s right of way.

In Flagler Beach, yard pick-up started on the west side of the bride on Friday, making its way east from there. “FEMA reimbursement is extremely import to recovery efforts, and in order to properly tally the amount of yards waste, we’re asking that our residents just leave piles of yards waste at the edge of their property for removal,” the city said in a statement.









In unincorporated Flagler, to aid removal, residents are asked to use the following guidelines when possible:

Loose Yard Waste: Must be stacked/placed adjacent to the pavement in piles that do not exceed of 3 feet wide by 3 feet tall by 6 feet long, or similar dimension not exceeding two (2) cubic yards. Additionally, individual tree limbs are not to exceed six (6) inches in diameter.

Containerized Yard Waste: Each container with yard waste shall not exceed fifty (50) pounds or be larger than five (5) feet on any side. Additionally, limbs are not to exceed six (6) inches in diameter.

Additionally, civil engineering company Eisman & Russo and disaster services firm Phillips & Jordan will be working together to identify and remove debris on public roadways.

“We ask that all vegetative debris that isn’t already at the curb to be placed there as soon as possible for collection,” said Road and Bridge Manager Ryan Prevatt. “Ideally the debris collection contractor will have multiple teams serving several areas around the county at once to get everything collected as soon as possible. Please remember that only one pass for debris collection will be made.”

“Last week we encouraged everyone to have their Hurricane Ian debris at the curb by this morning,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “It will take the debris crews a few weeks to get it all, but it is important to note that they will only be passing through each neighborhood once, and that will begin as early as tomorrow.”

Residents with unmet needs created by Hurricane Ian’s impacts in our area are encouraged to review the resources available at www.FlaglerCounty.gov/IAN.

A few tips:

For residents with questions on tree removal – If a tree originated on City property and fell onto private property, the property owner should call submit a ticket through PalmCoast.gov/Connect for an inspection to determine the removal process.

If a tree originated on private property and fell on that same private property, it is the owner’s responsibility to have the tree removed.

If a tree originated on private developed property (house or business) and fell onto an adjacent private developed property, this is a civil issue between the two owners and a possible insurance claim if the tree caused damage. Removal of the tree would be the property owners’ responsibility.









If a tree on undeveloped private property (vacant lot) was damaged or is leaning in a potentially hazardous way toward an adjacent developed private property, the owner should submit a ticket through PalmCoast.gov/Connect to arrange for an inspection of the tree. If a tree inspector determines a hazardous tree on an undeveloped private property poses an imminent threat and needs to come down immediately, the City will issue a notice of remedy to the property owner. If the tree is not removed in the timeframe provided, the City will arrange for a contractor to take the tree down as soon as possible. The City would then bill the owner after the fact for the cost incurred to remedy the violation.

For residents with property damage, hire a licensed contractor – The City of Palm Coast wants to make sure residents do not get taken advantage of by unlicensed contractors. It is important to check a business’ credentials before allowing them to perform any work. Visit www.palmcoastgov.com/local-business-search or www.myfloridalicense.com to verify credentials. Also, get a written contract before the work starts. Hear a message on this topic from Mayor David Alfin here.