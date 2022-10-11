The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 11, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tropical storm watch, as we count down the days to the end of the season:

In Court: Pre-trial day.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will discuss a new set of impact fees to be imposed in the city and across Flagler to pay for sheriff’s services, and will discuss the latest round of cultural arts grants. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the first-floor conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join by zoom. Meeting ID: 823 5444 1058, Passcode: 565882 or use this link.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Among the items reviewed: an 81-home subdivision called Wexford Cove on 39 acres just south of the Eagle Lake subdivision, between Old Kings Road South and I-95. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters at 10 a.m.. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

Lunch & Learn: How to Avoid the Big 8 Food Allergens, noon at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Notebook: I put away the last of the sandbags Monday. They’re now stacked up in three rows against a wall in the garage, the lower strata dating back to the Hurricane Dorian scare. Might as well keep them, save us a trip next time, or build higher walls as the floodwaters are bound to rise over the years. Sandbags have a different connotation for me. They’re not protection so much as threat. My experience of sandbags was in Lebanon during the war. They were everywhere, especially at roadblocks, built up like little forts with menacing spyholes for machine guns. You were stopped, your papers were checked, you were occasionally messed with by goons, the men at the barricades being undisciplined militiamen from one faction or another–vigilantes, in the United States, like the American Protective League of World War I or war would be called Oath keepers today. Same shit, different wars, different geography. How could I possibly ever trust a man with a gun?

