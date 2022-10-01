85% of Flagler Customers Get Their Power Back as FPL Stages at Airport

FPL staged scores of linemen at the Flagler Executive Airport and by Saturday afternoon had restored power to 46,730 customers – 85% of those in the county affected by Ian.

“Flagler Executive Airport is staging site for FPL and their resources to restore power to our community. The Airport has grown to a super site as the Daytona Beach Speedway parking area was under water and they could not send trucks and personnel there,” said Airport Director Roy Sieger. “We now have sleeping quarters for more than 1,000 people, a dining facility, shower, and laundry facilities.

Three “Critical Infrastructure Facilities” – medical facilities, nursing homes, and the like (36 total in the county) – remain without power, while 18 had their power restored, including Advent Health.

Marineland has had 100% of its power restored, while Beverly Beach has only had 25% of its power restored. Flagler Beach and unincorporated Flagler County are each 86% restored. Bunnell is 91% restored. Palm Coast, which has the most customers, is 80% restored.

Officials in Bunnell are asking residents to continue to limit water usage.

“As power is restored across Bunnell we understand the need to want to do laundry and take showers, however the Wastewater Treatment Plant continues to try to deal with excessive amounts of water from the rainfall and the stormwater system,” said City Manager Alvin Jackson. “To prevent an influx of wastewater into the plant which could lead to sewer back-ups across the city, we ask that you continue to limit water usage throughout the weekend.”