Flagler Recovery Roundup: Curfew Lifted, Latest Power Update, Storm Numbers, Schools’ Reopening Plans

Flagler County and its cities weathered Hurricane Ian better than feared: there’s been damage, but it’s not been widespread. There’s been flooding, but it has halted for the most part at residents’ doorstep. There have been no reported storm-related fatalities. Power outages remain widespread, however, and in Flagler Beach, some localized damage has been severe.

The following is a roundup of the latest conditions, status of closures and openings, where to seek help, and so on, with a quick-hit list:

Electric Power Update:

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Flagler County still had 19,140 customers without power, or 28 percent of the county’s population. Crews had restored power to 30,000 customers who had lost customers. That’s out of a total number of 66,910 Florida Power and Light customers in Flagler County. Those numbers are according to FPL.

Duke Power and Clay Electric Coop have a handful of customers as well, but that number is in the low dozens, and all had power.

Across Florida, 1.54 million customers remained without power Friday evening, out of 11.12 million customers.









Countywide Update:

The evacuation orders for zones A, B, C, and F have been lifted, as well as the countywide curfew. Additionally, due to the low call volume to the Emergency Operations Center–a reflection of the low impacts of Hurricane Ian locally–the call center will close at 7 p.m. Friday.

Public Works teams and damage assessment crews continue to assess conditions, and debris removal crews have been mobilized. FPL crews are handling downed electric lines and are working to restore power.

“Our primary goal remains life safety,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We are working diligently to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible. In general, government services will return to normal on Monday.”

The Flagler Pier will remain closed due to serious structural damage.

Storm Numbers and Safety Aftermath:

While Flagler County received less rain than forecast, it was still more than 10 inches in areas and potentially upwards of a foot. Volusia County near Flagler County received close to 20 inches – problematic for the county as the St. Johns River flows north, which could bring more water here. This will affect Haw Creek, Dead Lake, and Crescent Lake.

High tide for the Intracoastal Waterway is between 3 and 5 p.m. and is expected to be 2 to 4 feet above normal. Flagler Beach residents were, in fact, reporting a higher Intracoastal tide this afternoon than the previous tide.

High tide for the Atlantic Coast is between noon and 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 feet above normal with dangerous surf conditions and further potential to damage what remains of the dunes, which isn;t much.

“Don’t let down your guard just because the worst of the storm is past,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “There are a number of hazards to be cautious about for the safety of you and your family.”

Top safety concerns:

Stay away from floodwaters as there can be sewage and other toxins – and wildlife (snakes, alligators) Use extreme caution as powerlines are re-energized – treat every downed powerline as live until FPL confirms otherwise Generators should be used carefully Ventilation is critical to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning – keep them outdoors away from windows Ground generators by properly following the instructions Keep generators dry to avoid short circuits











o Don’t back feed power (plugging the generator into a wall outlet)

o Do not keep fuel near the generator while the generator is in use

o Never refuel the generator while it is running

As always, use power tools and chainsaws with appropriate protective gear.

Officials stress that weather impacts will continue to effect Flagler County for another day – particularly during periods of high tides – and to follow safety guidelines. Additionally, continue to conserve water as wastewater systems are taxed from heavy rainfall and flooding.

If you Need Help:

Flagler Volunteer Services, a private, non-profit 501C3 agency operating in Flagler County, is urging residents whose property was damaged by Tropical Storm Ian to call and register with Crisis Cleanup.

Crisis Cleanup is a coordination website recommended and utilized by Flagler Volunteer Services specifically designed to connect disaster survivors with volunteers who can help.

“Most disaster relief and response organizations from around the country use Crisis Cleanup to step in at a very local level in the wake of a large-scale event,” said Executive Director of Flagler Volunteer Services Suzy Gamblain. “We will be working with both local and national groups.”

In the case of tropical storm Ian that help might take the form of hauling debris to the curb, removing mud or damaged drywall from a home, or tarping a roof. Not all damages are within scope, but for recovery activities that generally don’t require specialized skills, Crisis Cleanup can identify a willing volunteer pool.

“All residents who have sustained any property damage should call the Ian Hotline 800-451-1954,” said Judy Mazzella, Project Director at Flagler Volunteer Services. “Crisis Cleanup will take your information, make a damage report, and once you register you don’t have to call a second time.”









More information on Crisis Cleanup can be found at https://www.crisiscleanup.org/ survivor

Flagler County Schools:

Following a damage assessment at all our school sites, Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt said Friday that the start of classes for all students has yet to be determined. Some campuses still don;t have power. Some are still used as shelters.

“We first want to ensure all our families have the supports they need to begin the recovery process following Tropical Storm Ian,” said Mittelstadt. “We are also working with our partners with Florida Power and Light to restore power to Indian Trails Middle School and Belle Terre Elementary School.”

Our Transportation Department will survey bus stops Saturday in areas where flooding remains a concern, as in the Woodlands, parts of Flagler Beach and on the West side. Should alternate bus stops be necessary, that information will be relayed to the families in the affected areas, as well as posted on our district website, www.flaglerschools.com.

Mittelstadt hopes to have a decision on when schools will reopen by Saturday evening around 6 p.m.











In Palm Coast:

The City of Palm Coast is currently in the recovery phase following Hurricane Ian. City staff is conducting damage assessment city-wide to identify any potential safety hazards. The City of Palm Coast facilities, parks, and trails remain closed at this time out of an abundance of caution. Many areas throughout our community have downed trees, significant saturation, and remain without power.

“While we were fortunate to have minimal damage in comparison to other parts of the state, Hurricane Ian has brought substantial damage, as well as flooding to certain areas of our city,” said City Manager Denise Bevan. “With this in mind, our public works, stormwater & engineering, fire department and utility departments have been collaborating their efforts with an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to assure we get the appropriate resources to the areas most in need of assistance as we begin our recovery efforts. Thank you to the community for your patience as we work to ensure everyone stays safe.”

Palm Coast City Hall and the Utility Office at 2 Utility Drive will be open for regular business on Monday, October 3, 2022. Please stay connected to all communications channels for an update on other facilities and parks re-openings. Several other city facilities remain without power as of today.

The Palm Coast City Council is meeting as scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill will provide City Council with an update on Hurricane Ian and its effects caused by the storm community-wide.

In St. Johns County:

St. Johns County has opened the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, 1300 Duval St., as a post-impact shelter for those who are unable to return to their homes. All other shelters are now closed. For updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in St. Johns County, please visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane or call the St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Line at 904.824.5550.









Stetson University:

As of Friday evening, electricity has been restored to most of the DeLand campus, including the residence halls, except for House F and House 205 at 205 E. University Ave. Campus buildings have been inspected and campus cleanup is well underway. Cell phone service remains spotty on campus, but Wi-Fi is available. Given the conditions:

Residential students may start returning to their residence halls this evening, if they are able. Residential Living & Learning will send more specific instructions to residential students. Academic buildings will reopen Saturday by card-swipe access only and faculty can return to their offices. We expect the entire campus to have power by Monday, Oct. 3. Employees who are able should plan to return to campus Monday as the DeLand campus resumes normal operations.



Employees may face challenges returning to work due to issues with storm damage at home, loss of power, travel, childcare during school closures, and other issues associated with Ian.

Classes Next Week: Undergraduate classes and Counselor Education graduate classes will largely be moved online for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, given the upcoming Fall Break (with no classes Thursday and Friday next week), the challenges of traveling back to DeLand after the storm and other issues related to Hurricane Ian.

The decision on make-up days will be made by the end of next week.

Campus Services:

Dining Services expects to resume normal hours in the Lynn Dining Commons on Saturday and Sunday. The Hollis Center reopened today, Friday. Hours for today, Saturday and Sunday are 1-5 p.m. The pool is closed. The duPont-Ball Library will reopen Sunday.



Resources available for the Stetson Community: For people impacted by Hurricane Ian, counseling is available:

Student Counseling Services provides confidential counseling services to Stetson students. In-person and virtual service options are available. Call 386-822-8900 for an appointment or more information. For after-hours support, please contact the Volusia County Crisis Response Team any time from any location at 386-822-8740. (For thoughts of harming yourself or others, press 1; for other mental health needs, press 7.) Stetson offers independent, confidential counseling services for all Stetson employees and their dependents through Cigna. Services are available at no cost. Information about how to access the Cigna Employee Assistance Program (EAP) can be found in this flyer or call (877) 622- 4327.



Castillo de San Marcos

Castillo de San Marcos reopens to the public at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 2. Castillo de San Marcos 350th Anniversary Events will take place on Sunday as scheduled. Fort Matanzas National Monument remains CLOSED. Fort Matanzas is located 14 miles south of the St. Augustine historic area.