The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 24, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night:

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tropical Storm Watch: Watch those tides as they begin to rise over the weekend, ahead of the eventual Hurricane Hermine, due in the area of the Florida Peninsula around midweek.

Free Health Clinic at Hidden Trails Community Center: 9 a.m. to noon, Hidden Trails Community Center

6108 Mahogany Blvd., Bunnell (the Mondex’s Daytona North). Free health clinic for those that do not have insurance or are underinsured. Physicians provided by the Flagler Free Clinic, and all follow-up appointments will be scheduled as needed.

Banned Books Week: A Discussion on Orwell’s 1984, Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 1 p.m. The discussion will be facilitated by Library Director Holly Albanese, former Observer Editor Brian McMillan (who suggested the book) and current FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam. Big Brother is not invited but may be watching.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Sondheim’s “Assassins,” at City Repertory Theatre in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m.) Tickets are $30 adults and $25 students. Season tickets are $150. Individual show tickets and season subscriptions are available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. “Assassins,” the 1990 play with music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by John Weidman (which they based on an original concept by Charles Gilbert Jr.), weaves the true-life histories of nine presidential assassins and would-be assassins into a bizarro musical fantasy. The characters include John Wilkes Booth, Lee Harvey Oswald, the shooters of Ronald Reagan and Ford, and other rogues. (And yes, Sbordone says, the play takes liberties with history.) See the preview: “Sondheim’s ‘Assassins’ Opens City Repertory Theatre’s New Season, and Dares Go From There.”

“Oliver!” the musical, at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets at $30. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., from Sept. 23 to Oct. 9. Book tickets here. “Oliver!,” based on Charles Dickens’s 1838 novel, Oliver Twist, is a coming-of-age stage musical written by Lionel Bart and originally staged in London in 1960. Bart won the 1963 Tony Award for Best Original Score. The score includes such pieces as “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself” and “I’d Do Anything.” The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. The stage adaptation of the novel is much simplified, with Fagin played to comedic effect rather than villainy.









“Pippin,” at the Daytona Playhouse, directed by Robin Bassett. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. There’s magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love, and war in Stephen Schwartz’s iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Pippin is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call (386) 255-2431. Tickets: Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15.

Notably: It is Chief Justice John Marshall’s birthday (1755). When liberals like me get into our pathetic funks of political self-pity we point to a lopsided Supreme Court lost to the mullahs for years to come. The misery is molasses-thickened by the number of stolen seats in the Republican majority, starting with Joe Biden letting Clarence Thomas get voted in (52-48) without the proper investigation that would have vindicated Hill’s claims and disqualified one of the worst judges the court has known. Then there was the Gorsuch steal, then the Barrett steal, all legal, all cynical violations not of custom so much as democratic demands that timing made obvious. So even as Democrats have won eight of the last nine elections by popular vote, we have a court majority not simply lopsided by ideology, but lopsided even in relation to its own masters: the court’s right-wingers are so far to the right of the mainstream of American conservatism that they might as well be sucking goulash in Budapest. The lopsided majority of itself is not that different from American history, when the court started as a lopsided kick in Thomas Jefferson’s balls with John Marshall’s court, and the way he dominated it for three decades, stamping the country’s judicial foundation with an extremely conservative bend largely at odds with Jefferson or subsequent president. As the luck of the draw would have it, the court has repeated that pattern through the decades. We remember the four horsemen of the conservative apocalypse during FDR’s first and second terms, prolonging what had been a gilded court going back to Taft. The difference this time is not ideological (that’s always been an issue), but religious: the current majority is often indistinguishable from a college of cardinals, reading the law through Testament-colored sadism and exclusion. I like coincidences of this sort: Marshall was born in 1955, the year of Voltaire’s Poem on the Disaster in Lisbon, where, Leibniz (and kin Marshall) aside, he first declared that all is not well in the best of all possible worlds.

