Flagler Beach Historical Museum Celebrates 21st Anniversary with Moondance Fundraiser

The Flagler Beach Historical Museum’s Board of Directors are pleased to invite the public to help celebrate the Museum’s 21st Anniversary at their ‘Moondance’ fundraiser on October 6 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30.p.m. The event will be held at Beachfront Grille, located at 2444 S Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach.

“We are so excited to be celebrating 21 years of bringing the history of our area to residents and tourists alike,” said Museum Director Kathy Wilcox. “Your support helps us continue to preserve the rich history of Flagler Beach for future generations and provide fun educational programs to the community.”









Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, dessert, and entertainment by Chillula, all under the moon. Tickets are $40 per person or two for $75 and can be purchased online at www.flaglerbeachmuseum.org, or by calling the Museum at 386-517-2025, or by stopping by the Museum at 207 S Central Ave., Flagler Beach.

The Flagler Beach Historical Museum is an IRS 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization. Admission to the Museum is free. They are supported by membership dues, donations, and grants.

The Flagler Beach Historical Museum is located at 207 South Central Ave., in Flagler Beach, Fla. The museum is open Monday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., or stop by the first Friday of each month when the Museum remain open extended hours to celebrate Flagler Beach’s First Friday featuring music, games, food, and fun in Veterans Park, just steps away from the museum doors. They can be reached at 386-517-2025, or online at flaglerbeachmuseum.org.