The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 20, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tropical Storm Watch: Hurricane Fiona took a turn for the worse, slamming into the Dominican Republic after devastating Puerto Rico, and is now expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches Bermuda Friday. But its path remain well away from the American mainland.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: A trial is scheduled before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins regarding the status of William Walsh, who is seeking to avoid involuntary commitment, or incarceration, under the Jimmy Rice Act.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council is expected to pick from a list of seven applicants to fill three seats on the planning board. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Palm Coast Planning Board meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall. On the agenda: a Master Site Plan for Ocean Village, a proposed 416-unit multi-family community located on 45.82 +/- acres along the north side of State Road 100 and west of Colbert Lane.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board meets again at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments. At the 3 p.m. workshop, the board will once again discuss the potential for arming school staffers under a state program, and discuss a proposed new fee schedule for the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club, which faces a projected loss of nearly $200,000 for 2022-23.

Medicare Advantage VS Medicare Supplement: a discussion at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 11:30 a.m.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to November. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

Notably: If you haven’t heard any Jelly Roll Morton lately, here’s your chance. He turns 137 today.

Now this: China rising.

