The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 15, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Tropical Depression "Seven" is moving toward the Leeward Islands late Friday, then Puerto Rico over the weekend. There is no forecast of it turning into a tropical storm over the next five days.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

“Pippin,” at the Daytona Playhouse, directed by Robin Bassett. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. There’s magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love, and war in Stephen Schwartz’s iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Pippin is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call (386) 255-2431. Tickets: Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15.

Friday: The traditional Potato Bowl opposing Matanzas and Flagler palm Coast High School on the gridiron is at 7 p.m.









Notably: It was John Adams, not William Howard Taft, who was known as “His Rotundity,” a description Gore Vidal peddled in this exquisite passage from Burr: “As I was leaving ‘the palace,’ I found myself walking beside Adams– known behind his back as His Rotundity. Round, plump, tactless, with a nose like a parrot’s beak and a cold piercing eye, Adams was an imposing if somewhat comical figure, famed for his gaffes: as president he once told a hostile Republican Congress how honoured [sic.] he had been to be presented to the King of England. He never did understand men, but he was quite at home with their ideas.” William Henry Harrison was rotund, too. But it is William Howard Taft’s birthday today (1857), and no one remembers the old mass and the only president to then become Chief Justice of the United States, or serve on the court at all–where Felix Frankfurter, who was not as kind as he could be accurate, called him “a narrow-minded mediocrity” and a “lazy bones,” where Brandeis called him “a first-rate second-rate mind,” and long before when Teddy Roosevelt had called him a man “who means well feebly.” He weighed 340 pounds.

Now this:









