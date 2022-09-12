Stetson Ranked in Top 5 Regional Universities by U.S. News & World Report

Stetson University moved up higher in the Top 5 of Best Regional Universities (South) in the 2023 rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Stetson ranked No. 4, up from No. 5 last year, on the list of Best Regional Universities (South), which includes 135 schools.

U.S. News & World Report also selected Stetson as a top university in three other rankings for that category: Best Undergraduate Teaching (No. 12), Best Value School (No. 12) and Top Performer on Social Mobility (No. 29).









“Stetson University offers a world-class education built on academic excellence, small-class sizes and our esteemed faculty,” said President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. “We immerse students in hands-on learning outside the classroom, providing opportunities to study abroad, get internships and conduct research in close collaboration with their professors.”

Named a Best for Undergraduate Teaching, Stetson emphasizes small-class sizes and offers a student-faculty ratio of 12:1. The average undergraduate receives a financial aid package of $42,028 and can choose from more than 55 majors. Students also enjoy a 90% post-graduation success rate.

The Stetson College of Law also placed at the top of its class in key areas in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report rankings for Best Law Schools. Stetson Law remains a top destination for Trial Advocacy, tying for No. 3. Its celebrated Legal Writing program, which is often ranked among the top in the nation, climbed to No. 3.

Last month, Stetson was named one of the best undergraduate institutions in the nation and in the Southeast by The Princeton Review for the eighth year in a row. Only about 14% of four-year colleges in America are selected for the honor, which will appear in the 2023 edition of The Best 388 Colleges.