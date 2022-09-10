September 11 Commemorative Ceremony at Heroes Park Sunday in Palm Coast

The Palm Coast Fire Department invites the community to attend the September 11th Remembrance Ceremony in commemoration of the 21st Anniversary of the September 11th Terrorist Attacks on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Heroes Memorial Park in Palm Coast.

At last year’s ceremony, the Palm Coast Fire Department received a 10-foot seedling of the Survivor Tree from the 9/11 Memorial Museum. A Callery pear tree became known as the “Survivor Tree” after enduring the September 11, 2001 terror attacks at the World Trade Center.









This year’s ceremony will reflect on the growth of this tree as a living reminder of resilience, survival, and rebirth. The hour-long ceremony will feature speakers and musical performances.

For more information, contact the Fire Department Public Information Officer, Lt. Patrick Juliano, by emailing [email protected].

First O songs for a prelude,

Lightly strike on the stretch’d tympanum pride and joy in my city,

How she led the rest to arms, how she gave the cue,

How at once with lithe limbs unwaiting a moment she sprang,

(O superb! O Manhattan, my own, my peerless!

O strongest you in the hour of danger, in crisis! O truer than steel!)

How you sprang–how you threw off the costumes of peace with

indifferent hand,

How your soft opera-music changed, and the drum and fife were heard

in their stead,

How you led to the war, (that shall serve for our prelude, songs of

soldiers,)

How Manhattan drum-taps led.