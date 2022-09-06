Harsh Report Outlines List of Serious Issues at Splash Pad as Council Prepares Next Repair Step

A consultant Palm Coast hired to evaluate the problems at the city’s $5.1 million splash pad at Holland Park, which closed not long after it opened last year, found potential building code violations, non-compliance with sanitary standards, poorly engineered waterworks that amplify water loss, a splash pad surface that deteriorated and bunched up, causing falling hazards, and that collected water in unsanitary ways, and otherwise “very unusual activities and observations that are seldom ever encountered by our firm.”









The report cost the city $50,000. It is the work of Martin Aquatics, the engineering firm the city hired to evaluate what went wrong at the splash pad, whom to blame among contractors and subcontractors, and what should be fixed. Martin Aquatics outlines what should be fixed, but how to do that would be the next step, if the city takes on the firm as its engineering form of record.

To design those fixes, Martin Aquatics would charge the city $92,000. That proposal is before the City Council this evening.

The council is expected to approve that re-engineering step. The city administration is tallying all repair costs as it intends to recoup them, through legal action if necessary, from parties responsible for the splash pad construction. The attorney the city hired for the purpose said the city should be prepared to sue if necessary. But mediation is planned for October between the city and the contractors in an effort to avoid that step.

Meanwhile, the consultants’ report leaves no doubt that the splash pad, intended to be the crown jewel of the city’s parks, could not but close after only a few fitful weeks of operations after its May 2021 opening to great fanfare: its IWF, or Interactive Water Features, as goes the way consultants refer to a splash pad, were dysfunctional. What had started as electrical issues, then filtering issues, then pad surface issues (as the city’s communications office was compelled to portray the series of unfortunate events) soon took on the appearance of a boondoggle.









Martin Aquatics’ report illustrates the extent in words as dispiriting as the pictures and in ways that may leave council members pondering how the splash pad could be merely repaired, as opposed to rebuilt. Either way, the cost will not be minor, and the city is not necessarily assured of a win in court, if it intends to recover all costs. (See the full report below.)

Here’s a summary of the consultants’ findings:

The state’s building code requires the wet decking around the pad to slope at between 2 to 4 percent for the first 4 feet. No such slope could be found, as several areas did not even have the required 4 feet of wet-deck (the code allows half the space to fall below the 4-foot threshold). Improper drainage leads to the formation of algae and “other undesirable bio-organisms.” As a consequence, “these wet-deck areas appear not to be code compliant” with the state’s building code. The Health Department issued a variance to BBI Construction, one of the contractors, on behalf of the city to allow for certain qualified uses of the porous deck, but the variance “does not address this potential code issue,” the report states.

That potential issue led Martin Aquatic to need the entire removal of the splash pad surface and to recommend its replacement with a surface that meets sanitary standards and the city’s desired color scheme. The removal took place in late August.









There are issues with the “subdeck” of the splash pad, beneath what used to be its visible surface: it does not slope toward the drainage reservoir as as it should. That “can cause puddling on top of the concrete sub-deck, possibly causing [splash-pad] spray water not to be returned to the reservoir tank rapidly, thus potentially causing excessive draw-downs inside the Reservoir Tank, and an excessive water-make-up and corresponding chemical loss.”

There were many issues with the splash pad surface itself, installed by a company called No Fault. It literally moved and bunched up, causing tripping hazards to bathers and ripping in parts. The report does not clarify whether the bunching up and the rips predate the closure of the pad almost a year ago, or have occurred since, though presumably time and use would not have led to a different result, but perhaps to injuries. The material itself appears “not to maintain a chemical bond,” the report finds, and is not adhering to its structural deck below the surface. The deck pad material is “exhibiting evidence of poor quality, with numerous locations failing,” the report states.

Water had been pooling between the surface finish and a lower layer, causing the wet-deck system to retain water for an indefinite amount of time rather than recirculate it. As a result, the system is “acting similar to a giant sponge, soaking up undetermined volumes of water” during the splash pad’s operation and delaying water getting returned to the reservoir tank.

No Fault, a Baton Rouge, La.-based company that specializes in playground and splash pad construction, installed the finishing material–including the blue and tan portion of the pad–but that material “appears to have NO National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) approvals and is not certified as complying with” NSF standards that address equipment and chemicals for recreational water facilities.

Martin Aquatic also observed “large areas of loose, soft, crumbling (perhaps hazardous), disintegrating, porous material covering a thickened layer of No-Fault black-color porous materials that have excessively degraded” and may be unsanitary from constant exposure to recirculated splash pad water with high chlorine.









There are issues with the waterworks, from lost water to poorly engineered water flows that compound unintended issues. The water jetting out of sprays as it passes through the deck, or pad, takes on a “less-than-clear” appearances, in the words chosen by the report’s authors, “causing us concern as to what water seepage contaminants and deleterious material properties are being transferred, which may allow children and bathers to swallow or ingest the water spray, and allow it to enter their eyes and nose.”

Some of the water jets away from the play area, resulting in further water loss. Since the reservoir tank has drained too fast, the city installed an additional 2.5-inch water supply pipe as a temporary fix. When the splash pad opened, the city underscored its water-usage efficiency. Some of the water pools in unintended areas, and some ends up draining on surrounding vegetation. The pumps needed “an excessive time” to get going enough to spray water where desired (that was traced to water leakage in a sanitizer unit).

There are also problems in the equipment room–another area the city showed off for its versatility and seeming otherworldliness of innumerable functions. The consultants found basic measures–like the target water measures intended to be in the collector tank–missing from design drawings though those targets are essential for the operation of the system. The consultants make a reference to that and to the city’s addition of a water pipe to make up for water loss, and state in one of the more damning passages of the report: “These are very unusual activities and observations that are seldom ever encountered by our firm. Therefore, Martin Aquatic believes such inadequacies or operational issues should never occur in a properly designed and constructed” splash pad.