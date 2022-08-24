6th Grade Switch to Middle School Suddenly Makes 10 Year Old Ineligible for Bus Ride, Forcing 2-Mile Walk

This school year brought some significant changes for sixth graders and their parents, including some unexpected consequences: A child who might have been too young to make a two-mile walk to school was suddenly old enough to do so, not because of age, but because of a policy switch.









The thousand-odd students who had been fifth graders at any of the district’s five elementary schools last year might have expected to move on to sixth grade at the same schools. But the Flagler County School Board, after many years of discussion about it, shifted sixth grade to middle schools starting a few weeks ago.

For Miley(*), an incoming sixth grader who’s just 10, it meant no longer riding the bus to Belle Terre Elementary school–or to Indian Trails Middle School, where she was shifted, but walking the two-mile distance from her home on Breeze Hill Lane. The first week of school she was handed a document on campus that showed she lived 1.98 miles from school, making her ineligible for the bus. It wasn’t done very sensitively, according to her mother. “‘Give this to your mom when you get home, and you can’t go back on the bus,'” Jeanette Lopez said her daughter Miley was told.”So she got off the bus very upset.”

That mean meant leaving home at dawn, walking the streets in complete darkness as the days shorten, walking 1.2 miles alone along Belle Terre Parkway, and braving weather and afternoon heat on the way back.









For Miley’s mother, it was too arbitrary a change for too much risk to her daughter. “If they were still in 6th grade at Belle Terre, they’d be too young to walk,” Lopez said. “But now going to Indian Trails, they’re not? 10 going on 11 is still too young.”

Dontarrious Rowls, the school district’s transportation director, sympathizes with Lopez, but says he has to fall back on state law, district policy and actual mileage. “We don’t just come up with these rules, we follow what’s been set in place,” Rowls said. “The GIS system we use put that child under two miles.”

Lopez measured a 2.02-mile distance on her watch, placing her house beyond the two-mile distance. The district’s measurements, however, were mirrored in three tests conducted by FlaglerLive in accordance with the law’s parameters: the distance is measured from where a home’s driveway meets the road, or the right of way, to the school property and a school entrance (the law’s wording can be a bit vague in the latter regard).

The three measurements, conducted with the “Speedometer” app, yielded readings of 1.96 and 1.92 miles when the distance is measured from the home to the school’s first entrance at the south end (the first reading was based on a northbound route, the second on the more likely southbound route). A third reading, going southbound from near the front of the main entrance, yielded a distance of 1.97 miles, almost identical to the district’s.









The new year’s switch affected 1,000 students, but only a handful of students are on that borderline distance, like Lopez’s child. “We haven’t had a lot of complaints from 6th grade parents specifically, but we have had people who say oh well, I am within the two miles and I deserve a bus,” Rowls said.

Any exceptions made? “It would be my professional opinion that no, they don’t have a choice,” Rowls said. “If that window is open for one child, it would have to be open for all children. It’s about fairness and equity.”

State law is not actually categorical on the matter, but has been interpreted as such for pragmatic reasons: districts need clarity when setting policy. State law makes provisions for “A reasonable walking distance” for students who are not otherwise eligible for bus transportation (such as students with disabilities). The law defines “reasonable” as “any distance not more than two (2) miles between the home and school or one and one-half (1 1/2) miles between the home and the assigned bus stop.”

Legal wording is important both for what it says and what it does not say. The law is explicit about a distance that is not more than two miles. But it is silent on distances that are less than two miles. In other words, the law does not prohibit bus transportation for students who are below the two-mile mark, leaving that up to local school boards, in accordance with another section of the same law, which states that all bus routes will be planned in accordance with capacity and practicability for students beyond that reasonable walking distance.

That’s why the Flagler school board made the decision that, while the two-mile rule applies to students in middle and high school, only a one-mile rule applies to elementary school students. But it did not address the grayish zone of sixth graders who were elementary school students one year and middle school students the next, nor such cases as Lopez’s child. Absent that kind of direction, Rowls’s hands are tied, even if buses are not full. “I know that may sound harsh, but that is the reality of it,” he said.

If she were taking the bus, Miley would have boarded at 7 a.m. from an intersection near her home, to be in her seat at school at 7:30 a.m. As it is, she would have to leave home between 6:30 and 6:40 to make the 45-minute walk to school and get there on time. Both her parents work in local hospitals on surgical shifts and have extremely early work schedules of their own, so they can’t drive her to school–or bring her back. Lopez has been scrambling to find Miley rides to and from school, cobbling together different options with neighborhood parents, but not yet finding a solid solution.









Speaking with the district’s transportation department was not a good experience: an employee kept curtly repeating the standard line about Miley not being eligible and eventually hung up on Lopez–leaving her in tears.

“If that happened in my department then sincerely I am apologetic to that parent for the level of service that she received,” Rowls said. “I can’t necessarily speak to that because at this point it’s a she said she said statement, but if that happened, even the possibility of that happening, stimulates me to have a conversation with my staff just to ensure we are offering the utmost service to our parents.”

He underscored, however, that “parents will continue to push,” even when they’ve been provided the information, and that in this case maybe “the parent just did not accept the information. We don’t make these rules up, we just enforce them, and unfortunately sometimes we become the bad guy.”

As of the beginning of this week, Lopez was still looking for options for Miley, who was nevertheless managing not to miss any school.

(*) Note: the child’s name has been changed to a pseudonym.