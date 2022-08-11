Northeast Florida Fall Boat Show Set for Oct. 15-16 in Jacksonville

The North Florida Marine Association announces the Northeast Florida Fall Boat Show, Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, at the J-Tech Institute campus in Jacksonville’s Southside.

The Boat Show will offer two days of water-related fun, family-friendly activities, and educational seminars—as well as amazing deals on hundreds of boats and thousands of accessories. Boat Show attendees will be among the first to see and board brand-new models of all types of watercraft, including fishing boats, cruisers, ski boats, pontoons, inflatables, personal watercraft, and more. The Boat Show is sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, J-Tech Institute, AgPro, and Freedom Boat Club.









Fall Boat Show highlights include:

A wide range of trusted boat and accessory dealers

Hundreds of boats and thousands of accessories for sale at great prices

Fishing tackle and apparel

Boat rental companies

Storage, docking, and lift options

Boat customization and repair

Little Skipper Kid Zone sponsored by Freedom Boat Club

“The Fall Boat Show is back, and we’re very excited to host attendees at our new location at J-Tech,” said Erin Johnson, North Florida Marine Association Administrative Director. “The facility is centrally located and offers the perfect setting for all the fun Jacksonville has come to expect at our Boat Shows. There are so many vendors, products, and resources to browse—this fall’s show will be better than ever.”