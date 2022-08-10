Goodwill’s New 16,000-SQ. Ft. Store Marks Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Aug. 17

Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is gearing up to open its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth’s new hospital.

Goodwill Industries of North Florida will celebrate the new store’s opening with a ribbon cutting on August 17 — National Thrift Shop Day — at 10 a.m. with Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin.









The new Goodwill store will replace the current thrift store located at 20 Cypress Point Parkway. The 16,000-square-foot free standing building features a large and bright sales floor, large backroom for processing donations, plentiful parking and a convenient canopy covered drive-thru for customers to donate their gently used items, without having to leave their cars.

The new store will employ a team of 20.

“We are so excited to expand our footprint in Palm Coast with this larger store, and to be part of such a vibrant, growing enterprise area in the city,” said David Rey, Goodwill Industries of North Florida’s President and CEO. “The Palm Coast community has always been very supportive of Goodwill. It’s so important to have local support because our retail stores are the economic engine which supports our mission, to train and employ individuals with barriers to employment.”

“Goodwill Industries of North Florida makes a difference in the lives of our residents by helping provide job training and employment, and by diverting items that would otherwise end up in our landfills,” said Mayor Alfin. “This new store is a welcome asset to our community.”

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please visit www.goodwilljax.org.