Costco in St. Augustine Opens on Aug. 3 Near Buc-ee’s, Halving Distance for Palm Coast Shoppers

Costco, the membership-only warehouse club and the third-largest retailer behind Walmart and Amazon, will open its St. Augustine location off I-95, near Buc-ee’s, on Aug. 3. For diehard shoppers, the opening bell is 8 a.m.

The 162,785-square-foot store, announced two years ago, is opening on a 19-acre site at 655 World Commerce Parkway, about a 34-mile distance from the intersection of I-95 and Palm Coast Parkway. Until now, Flagler County shoppers’ Costco options were either at a warehouse at the south end of Jacksonville, about 65 miles away, or in Altamonte Springs, 70 miles away.









The club is planning a store even closer, on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach, opening in 2024.

Issaquah, Washington-based Costco as of last August had 572 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, including 29 in Florida, 105 in Canada and 40 in Mexico. It also had 111 stores in nine other countries. Ordinary membership costs $60 a year. The company as of today has 116.6 million members from 64 million households worldwide. Over 90 percent of card-holders renew their membership annually. The company employees 195,000 full-time and part-time workers in the United States, and nearly 300,000 abroad.

Costco last October raised its minimum pay to $17 an hour, just a year after having raised pay to $16 an hour.

“Effective October 25, 2021, we will adjust the starting hourly wages for new employees in the U.S. to $17.00/hour for Service Assistants, $18.00/hour for Service Clerks and $18.50/hour for Meat Cutters,” the company stated in an internal memo reported by a South Florida news station. “Current U.S. employees making less than these rates will be moved up to these rates on their scales, and their goal hours will be reset. Please contact your GM or Payroll Clerk with any questions.”









“We continued to recognize and reward the exceptional performance of hourly employees in operations, extending the $2 per hour premium pay through February 2021,” it stated in its annual report. “Such action marked an entire year of providing premium pay for those employees who demonstrated outstanding service during an extraordinarily difficult and uncertain time. In March 2021, we permanently increased wages by $1 for hourly warehouse employees.”

Costco opened 12 new centers in the United States, four in Canada, three in Japan and one in Taiwan, expecting the pace to increase in fiscal 2022, the company’s 2021 annual report stated. “In fact as of today we have already opened 13 net new buildings in the new fiscal year.” (The report was issued on Aug. 29, 2021.)