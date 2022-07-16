Dr. Daniel T. Brauneck, 3rd Generation Dentists, Joins Flagler Dental

Flagler Dental Associates is pleased to welcome Dr. Daniel T. Brauneck, DMD to its practice. Dr. Brauneck is a third generation dentist who was born and raised in Palatka, FL.

“It’s been a pleasure working with the Flagler Dental team and getting to know our patients,” said Dr. Brauneck. “It’s our goal is to promote good oral health, keep abreast of current dental techniques, and make your visit as pleasant as possible,” Dr. Brauneck added.









Dr. Brauneck completed his undergraduate studies at Florida State University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. After earning his Doctor of Dental Medicine from Nova Southeastern University in 2011, he returned to Palatka to join his father in his family dental practice. This practice has served the Palatka area for over 34 years. Dr Brauneck is a member of the American Dental Association and the Florida Dental Association, as well as the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and Palatka Rotary. He is also an associate dentist with St Johns Family Dentistry in St Augustine. Dr Brauneck lives in St Augustine with his wife, Vanessa, their daughter, Ophelia, and their dog, Maggie. He is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting and fishing.

Flagler Dental Associates has been serving the Flagler County community for over 40 years. They are accepting new patients and offer cleanings, implants, x-rays, teeth restorations, whitening, crowns, dentures, porcelain bridges, veneers, oral cancer screenings and more. They try to correct issues before they become major ones. The office consists of Dr. Lacy, Dr. Olson, Dr. Mahoney, Dr. Smith and Dr. Brauneck. They can be reached online at http://flaglerdentalassociates.com/, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FlaglerDentalAssociates.

Flagler Dental North is located at 30 Office Park Drive in Palm Coast, FL 32137 and can be reached by phone at (386) 446-3883. Flagler Dental South is located at 97 Flagler Plaza Drive in Palm Coast, FL 32137 and can be reached by phone at (386) 693-4883.