The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 11, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Court:Kwentell Moultrie, who is coming off of a mistrial in his case of alleged rape, appears before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. for a motion ahead of his docket sounding on another charge–battery on a detained person, in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. He is scheduled for docket sounding–the last step before trial–on Tuesday. Perkins will also hear a motion on the felony child abuse case against Michael Bolchunas–he was arrested on May 22–to modify his no-contact order. Perkins will also hear pleas and impose one sentence in non-high profile cases.

The Flagler County Commission holds a 1 p.m. budget workshop followed by a special meeting on setting tax rates for special taxing districts, and meets again at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The evening meeting includes a hearing and likely action on the controversial Eagle Lakes development, now called Radiance. See: “Now Called ‘Radiant,’ 1,200-Home Ex-Eagle Lakes Development Fails to Clear Planning Board Just Yet.”

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Auditions for the award-winning musical “Oliver!” will be held at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, on July 9, 10 and 11 at 6:30 pm. The audition schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 11th – Auditions for those AGES 16+ and callbacks as needed

All those auditioning should prepare a song from the show. An accompanist is available as well as a CD player. If you plan to use music from your phone, please bring your own speaker. All actors will be asked to read from provided scripts. There will be a brief movement audition, so please dress accordingly. Show dates are Sept. 23-25, 30, Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 7-9. Rehearsals will typically be held Sunday through Thursday at 6:30 pm beginning Thursday, July 14th. “Oliver!” is a large cast musical with many roles for all ages. The production will be directed by Les Ober with musical direction by Jens Oliva and choreography by Terri Williams. Please direct any questions to [email protected]

Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:

Flagler-Palm Coast High School

5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am

Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm

Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Housing Authority

502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110

Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am

Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm

Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.

Notably: Today is the anniversary of one of the dumbest duels in the history of one of the dumbest traditions: the Hamilton-Burr duel in Weehawken in 1804, that resulted in Hamilton’s death. An interesting note from Gordon Wood’s Empire of Liberty: “Honor—that aristocratic sense of reputation—decreased in significance for the new middle-class society. Except for the South and the military, which retained many aristocratic values, the concept of honor was attacked as monarchical and anti-republican. As honor came under assault, so too did dueling, which was the special means by which gentlemen protected their honor. Although Aaron Burr’s killing of Alexander Hamilton in 1804 in a duel led to much condemnation of the practice, it was the spread of egalitarian sentiments that most effectively undermined it. When even servants began challenging others to duels, many gentlemen realized that the code of honor had lost its cachet.”

