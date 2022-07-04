Two Trauma Evacuated, Including Child, in 3-Vehicle Crash Near Flagler Beach Bridge

The eastbound lanes across the bridge into Flagler Beach were shut down this morning just as the city’s annual Independence Day parade was ending following a severe three-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 100 and John Anderson Highway.









The crash resulted in the hospitalization of at least four people, including a child. The child and two others were transported by ground to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. One person was transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast. Trauma One, Shands Hospital’s emergency helicopter out of St. Johns County, was placed on standby, as was Flagler County’s FireFlight, as the crash was initially categorized as a mass-casualty incident. Neither helicopter was eventually called in.

The crash took place minutes after 11 a.m.

“It appears two vehicles were eastbound,” Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said, “a vehicle traveling west may have turned left in front of them and may have called a chained reaction between the two eastbound vehicles.”

The vehicles involved were a Jeep SUV, a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck, and a compact Toyota Scion. It’s not yet clear which of the three made the turn, coming off the bridge, onto John Anderson Highway southbound.

“As of right now, no fatalities, we hope it stays that way,” Doughney said.

Two people were reported thrown from the Jeep, including the child. The child’s age is not known. Witnesses reported one or two victims being ejected to the road.

The Jeep rolled and ended up on its roof facing west, in the southbound shoulder of State Road 100, furthest east from the other two vehicles, which also ended up on or near the north shoulder–the Scion facing northwest, at the corner of John Anderson and SR-100, and the Tacoma, between the Scion and the Jeep, facing southeast. (The Scion may have been moved to the side after the crash.) Authorities secured video footage of the crash.









The occupants of the Scion and the Tacoma appeared to have remained at the scene, uninjured, or at least one of them declined medical transport. The occupant of the Scion later requested medical help, however, but not from a physical injury, and an ambulance returned to the scene.

July 4 events were well under way across the bridge but were not affected. “By that time the parade was off State Road A1A and into the backstreets, so really it didn’t affect the parade at all,” Doughney said. “It did restrict traffic onto the barrier island.” Traffic was restricted for about half an hour, with traffic eastbound resuming around 11:45 a.m.

The Flagler Beach Police Department, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Flagler County Fire Rescue all responded, as did the Florida Highway Patrol, which is handling the ongoing investigation.









Traffic was, in fact, surprisingly light at noon, in either direction. The main event on the island was over by noon, even with eastbound lanes reduced to one drivable lane. The parade itself was hitch-less, unlike during the last parade down A1A, at Christmas, when a vintage Jaguar caught on fire. The rest of the was to be day devoted to family events in Veterans Park and beach-going. The traditional fireworks show, usually scheduled for 9 a.m., will not be taking place for the third year in a row–the last two years because of Covid, this year because of an administrative error.