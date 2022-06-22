Volusia/Flagler YMCA HYDRO4 Swim Team Places 18th in U.S.

The Volusia Flagler Family YMCA is pleased to announce that their HYDRO4 Swim Team has been recognized as a 2022 American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) Top 100 Age Group Team. The team placed 18th in the USA.

“We are proud of being recognized for the second year in a row as a Top 100 Age Group Team,” said Corey McMeeking, head coach for the Volusia Flagler Family YMCA HYDRO4 swim team. “It is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of the swimmers and coaches,” Corey added.









The results were compiled using USA Swimming results of top ranked swimmers in the 10 and under and 11-12 age groups for the 2021 Long Course season and 2021-22 Short Course season. Swimmers were scored for 1st through 20th place in individual events.

The HYRDO4 team is a USA Swimming Certified Competitive Swim Team and a non for-profit 501(c) (3). To learn more about HYDRO4 Swimming, visit www.HYDRO4Swimming.com. To learn more about joining or sponsoring the HYDRO4 swim team, email [email protected]@vfymca.org.